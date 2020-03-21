TwitterFacebook

WBSS Launch ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends Tournament’ Featuring Muhammad Ali

21 March 2020
eWBSS
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

As boxing fans around the world look for distractions, we have decided to launch a special ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’ video game and feature 8 of the most recognisable heavyweight’s from history, including ‘The Greatest’ Muhammad Ali, and they will compete in the traditional World Boxing Super Series format to lift the eAli Trophy!

The ‘roster’ announcement will be made this coming Sunday and the draw will take place on the ‘@wbsuperseries’ social channels on Sunday 22nd at 5pm (GMT).

See Also

The tournament will begin with the first quarter-final taking place on Monday 23rd March, and there will be a live-streamed fight every night until the final on Sunday 29th March. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be live-streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

With this ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament, we hope we can provide a much-needed distraction for people around the world.

The World Boxing Super Series Team

#StayAtHome #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the summer

Billy Joe Saunders expected to face Canelo Alvarez in the…

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather Jr pays touching tribute to Roger Mayweather

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

Andrew Moloney wants Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez in 2020

TOP STORIES

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship. His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat,…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

IBF and WBC welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr 26-0 (21) is confident that he will eventually meet WBO counterpart Terence Crawford 36-0 (27) within the next year or so. The fight would pit two of the world’s best southpaws against each other i…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather Jr has eulogised his uncle Roger Mayweather, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 58. Roger Mayweather was influential in shaping Mayweather Jr’s career, training him in his early days as a pro while Floyd Sr was servin…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

WBC number one contender Dillian Whyte should be watching developments closely in the ongoing Tyson Fury drugs saga, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. Farmer Martin Carefoot had previously said he sold uncastrated wild boar meat to WBC champion F…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a…

Kell Brook warns Josh Kelly he is in for a tough fight against David Avanesyan

Kell Brook has warned Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) that he will need to be prepared for a tough challenge against upcoming opponent David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (14). Kelly is expected to challenge for Avanesyan's European welterweight title after later this y…

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury says Deontay Wilder’s punching power “ain’t so bad”

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) has laughed off the punching prowess of Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41), saying the American knockout artist’s power “ain’t so bad”. “I’ve felt the power (of Deonaty Wilder)," the newly minted WBC heavyweight champion told Boxing…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US