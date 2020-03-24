TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua “two or three more times”

24 March 2020
Whyte-believes-he-would-beat-Joshua-in-a-rematch
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte says he would like to face unified champion Anthony Joshua “two or three more times”.

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua stopped Whyte in seven rounds back in 2015, handing him his first and only professional loss.

Whyte is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on Mayy 2, although that fight is in jeopardy due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

See Also

“Anthony Joshua,” Whyte fired back on the Matchroom promoter’s Instagram live feed. ”I’m ready, don’t play with me.

“I’ve come on a lot, physically, technically, mentally. We’ve both come on so much and learned so much. There’s mutual respect there. But there’s still fire there.

“I’d like to fight Joshua two or three more times in my career – win, lose or draw. That fight will make you run extra miles, make you do everything correctly. Make you go to bed that extra hour early.

“It’s great being world champion, but he just wants challenges, sometimes you need that extra kick. He’s got money and titles, but he knows he’d have to be on it against Dillian.”

Joshua is scheduled to face Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory title defence on at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on June 20 before potentially facing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with both Joshua and Whyte, says he would be happy to make the fight in 2021.

“Let’s do it,” Hearn replied. “If I asked him [the same question], even with the chance to be undisputed [heavyweight world champion], he’d say Dillian Whyte.

“I remember when we did the workout [for the fight against Whyte], he went to one area, then you looked over. It was all going to go off. The energy was unbelievable.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Josh Warrington confident Can Xu unification bout will still happen

Josh Warrington confident Can Xu unification bout will still happen

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo Alvarez is past his best

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo Alvarez is past his best

Manny Pacquiao to fight Garcia in his next fight, according to Paulie Malignaggi

Manny Pacquiao to fight Garcia in his next fight, according…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Errol Spence Jr insists Terence Crawford fight will happen

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says boxing was his life

Floyd Mayweather heartbroken by the loss of Uncle Roger, says…

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims closely

Dillian Whyte advised to watch latest Tyson Fury drug claims…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte says he would like to face unified champion Anthony Joshua “two or three more times”. WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua stopped Whyte in seven rounds back in 2015, handing him his first and only professio…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) says he is prepared to face Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) for the unified heavyweight championship in a stadium without fans. The 38-year-old Bulgarian is scheduled to face the WBA, IBF and WBO champion at Tottenham Hotspurs Stad…

Josh Warrington confident Can Xu unification bout will still happen

Josh Warrington confident Can Xu unification bout will still happen

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) believes his unification bout against WBA counterpart Can Xu 18-2 (3) will still go ahead, albeit at a later date. The 29-year-old Leeds Warrior was expected to clash with China’s Xu in the north…

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo Alvarez is past his best

Billy Joe Saunders says Canelo Alvarez is past his best

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) believes world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) has already peaked as a fighter while he still has room to improve. Saunders, 30, was expected to face Alvarez on M…

Manny Pacquiao to fight Garcia in his next fight, according…

Manny Pacquiao to fight Garcia in his next fight, according to Paulie Malignaggi

Former world champion turned boxing commentator Paulie Malignaggi believes Manny Pacquiao will face either Danny Garcia or Mikey Garcia in his next fight. Pacquaio, 41, was last in action in July when he delivered previously unbeaten American Keit…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight…

Frank Warren accuses Eddie Hearn of trying to steal heavyweight championship

Frank Warren has accused rival promoter Eddie Hearn of trying to steal the WBC heavyweight championship. His comments came after farmer Martin Carefoot claimed he lied about supplying WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury uncastrated wild boar meat,…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US