Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua “two or three more times”

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte says he would like to face unified champion Anthony Joshua “two or three more times”.

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Joshua stopped Whyte in seven rounds back in 2015, handing him his first and only professional loss.

Whyte is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on Mayy 2, although that fight is in jeopardy due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Anthony Joshua,” Whyte fired back on the Matchroom promoter’s Instagram live feed. ”I’m ready, don’t play with me.

“I’ve come on a lot, physically, technically, mentally. We’ve both come on so much and learned so much. There’s mutual respect there. But there’s still fire there.

“I’d like to fight Joshua two or three more times in my career – win, lose or draw. That fight will make you run extra miles, make you do everything correctly. Make you go to bed that extra hour early.

“It’s great being world champion, but he just wants challenges, sometimes you need that extra kick. He’s got money and titles, but he knows he’d have to be on it against Dillian.”

Joshua is scheduled to face Kubrat Pulev in a mandatory title defence on at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on June 20 before potentially facing WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in December.

Promoter Eddie Hearn, who works with both Joshua and Whyte, says he would be happy to make the fight in 2021.

“Let’s do it,” Hearn replied. “If I asked him [the same question], even with the chance to be undisputed [heavyweight world champion], he’d say Dillian Whyte.

“I remember when we did the workout [for the fight against Whyte], he went to one area, then you looked over. It was all going to go off. The energy was unbelievable.”

