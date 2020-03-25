TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles on March 9

25 March 2020
anthony-joshua (2)_25
Joshua looks leaner and slimmer than ever before.
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Joshua has placed himself in self-isolation after coming into contact with Prince Charles, who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

The WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion attended a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 where he with Prince Charles and the Queen.

News broke earlier today that the Prince of Wales had contracted the virus, with a spokesperson from Clarence House saying he has shown mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”.

Joshua, 30, who is scheduled to defend his unified championship against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on June 20, says that although he hasn’t shown any symptoms himself, he is taking every precaution by choosing to self-isolate.

“AJ is at home following government guidelines, he is fit and well,” a spokesperson said.

“He wishes everyone affected a speedy recovery and a huge thank you to all the frontline key workers.”

The chances of Joshua-Pulev proceeding on the planned date seems slim with the news that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s third bout with Deontay Wilder has been pushed back from July 18 to October.

The European Championships and Olympics have already been postponed until next year.

But mandatory challenger Pulev, 38, says he is keen to push ahead with the fight, even if that means competing in an empty stadium.

“I’m ready for June 20, July 25, whenever they say,” the Bulgarian said.

“You see, what the situation is, the whole world must adjust to it. There’s no problem (if the fight is) to be without spectators.

“Everyone would be at home, they can pay-per-view, so I don’t see any problem financially.

“The show could be lost a bit without fans, but it can still happen. After all, it’s a world championship, which must take place.”

