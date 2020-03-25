TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

25 March 2020
dillianwhyte
Dillian Whyte. Photo credit: BBC
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary.

Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being stopped in the seventh.

The fight was a rematch of their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2018.

Wilder enacted the rematch clause in their contract, with the fight originally being slated for July 18 before being pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

WBC number one contender Whyte thinks there is no need for the pair to lock horns again.

“Yes, it’s ridiculous, considering he lost the first fight,” Whyte 27-1 (18) told Sky Sports. “I think Tyson Fury is better than him in every department.

“What’s he going to change now that he hasn’t changed in the past 12-15 years? Nothing, he’s going to change nothing.”

Whyte questioned Wilder’s boxing ability and said the 34-year-old American’s power is overrated.

“He can’t throw a jab, he can’t box,” said Whyte. “His balance is terrible, his neck is too weak and he doesn’t hit as hard as everyone says.

“For him, it’s more timing and speed, that allowed him to knock out the guys he did. It’s not like he’s such a devastating puncher. You look at his record, he hasn’t really knocked out anyone of note really.

“Now you know why the coward ran away from me for so long. I was his No 1 challenger since 2017, yet he never wanted to fight me and ducked and swerved my rightful shot for 900 days, pathetically hiding behind the WBC and begging them to allow him to fight anyone but me.

“I would have destroyed him and he knows it.”

The 31-year-old Whyte is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2.

