Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global.

Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three months later.

He was last in action in February when he stopped journeyman Dorian Darch in three at Sheffield Stadium.

“I have friends signed with MTK Global and I’ve heard nothing but great things about how professional they are,” Allen said. “For the last few years, I’ve been doing everything myself and I thought it was time to bring in professional help.

“I just want to be in the biggest fights possible. I could argue my career has been perfect so far minus the money and titles so for the next few years it’s about setting myself up for life financially and hopefully picking up a belt or two.

“Saying that, I wouldn’t swap all the love and support I’ve had for all the money and titles in the world. I never dreamed people would sing my name at arenas all around the country even three years ago never mind when I turned professional.

“I hope to have some more great nights like that and provide people with some more entertainment.”

MTK Global vice-president Jamie Conlan added: “This a big signing for MTK Global and we are looking forward to working with one of the UK’s highest-profile heavyweights in Dave.

“We believe there is so much more for Dave to achieve. With our guidance, he can focus fully on pushing himself into becoming the very best ‘White Rhino’ he can be and winning titles sooner rather than later.”

