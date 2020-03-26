TwitterFacebook

Aussie Dylan Winter inks with Dragon Fire Boxing

26 March 2020
Dylan Winter
Press Release

Light Heavyweight Dylan ‘Soldier’ Winter has signed with Oceania management juggernauts Dragon Fire Boxing as he looks to continue his progression in the professional ranks.

Winter has reached 3-0 as a professional, with his last outing seeing him defeat amateur sensation and unbeaten Perth based Serbian Vasilije Radovic via a unanimous decision, in what many deemed Winter to be a long shot.

Winter opened up about his recent victory and his plans moving forward.

Winter said, “I was really happy with my last fight on the Thunderdome 33 event in Metro City, Perth, and thank you to Tony Tolj for getting me on and allowing me to show off skills in one of the featured fights. The Thunderdome series is an iconic part of Australian boxing so to be able to compete on these events really means a lot to me.

“Radovic had reportedly gone to Cuba for a training camp and he came to win but I knew I’d be too much for him and I proved that in the fight. People can underestimate me all the want but I’ve shown when I get in there they are facing someone with the attitude of stone cold killer.

“I want to continue to be in these real fights and give people value for money when I fight. I hav great support so anyone who fights me will be in for a frosty reception.”

Winter is now under the guidance of Australian boxing chieftain Tony Tolj, and Winter weighed in on his decision to sign with one of Australia’s mainstays.

Winter trains with “Big Rig” Dayle Phillips and will be mentored by trainer of WBA Fighter of the decade Chris “The Dragon” John

‘The Winter Soldier’ stated, “To link up with Tony Tolj who was an integral part of the rise of one of my heroes Chris John is massive for me and I’d like to thank Tony and the team at Dragon Fire Boxing for giving me this opportunity.

“Tony always gets great opportunities for his fighters and I believe he’ll do the same for me. I believe I have titles in me and when the time is right titles will come. I can promise everyone who faces me they will be iced because I work so hard and I’m already proving that I don’t freeze on the big stages and I’m gonna make some noise in the light heavyweight division.”

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Dillian Whyte for his two victories over Dereck Chisora. The WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, who sparred with Chisora in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last December, said he did…

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown. The 28-year-old Berch…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary. Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being st…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) has been pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fight was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev…

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global. Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three mo…

