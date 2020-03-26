TwitterFacebook

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

26 March 2020
skysports-nigel-benn-conor-benn_3993646
Nigel Benn with son Conor Benn. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight.

WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan for the European title on March 28 but the fight has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I speak with Avanesyan. Me and Kelly have had our back and forths. But you have to support the Brit,” Benn said to Sky Sports.

See Also

“It would be a massive fight if Kelly comes through. Am I struggling to see it? I am. Based on the last three performances of each fighter. They say you’re only as good as your last fight.”

Kelly went the distance twice in stateside fights in 2019, drawing with Ray Robinson in June before widely outpointing Winston Campos over 10 rounds six months later.

Avanesyan knocked out three opponents last year in Spain, including back-to-back first-round stoppage in his last two fights against Kerman Lejarraga and Jose del Rio.

“I think Avanesyan could get to him late based on Kelly slowing down in the later rounds,” Benn said.

“But maybe that’s a weight thing so if he does his weight properly he may have more energy in the later rounds.

“I’d fight either of them.”

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Benn has improved in recent times and says a fight with Kelly could potentially happen.

“A fight with Kelly is a big, British fight. If [Kelly] beats Avanesyan and [Benn] wins a British title and move up in the world rankings, it is a big fight,” Hearn said.

“[Benn] is closing the gap because people said [Kelly] was too experienced for him, with his amateur pedigree. Too good for [Benn]?

“But as Benn’s performances have improved, people are talking about this fight being more competitive.”

Benn admits Kelly has a certain advantage with his Olympic pedigree.

“Kelly had a head-start with his amateur career,” Benn said. “That’s something I wish I had, but wish I didn’t have at the same time.

“I believe it would do me favours later in my career. But you end up having injuries.

“It’s a blessing in disguise that I don’t have the amateurs. I’m putting in the hard graft now to make up for it.

“I may never be a polished, slick, defensive fighter. All I know is that whoever I fight will know they’ve been in a fight.

“Technically Kelly would box anyone’s ears off for six rounds. But it’s the next six that count.

“With the hard graft I put in, with being able to carry my punch power into the later rounds, and with being able to take a shot, I’d cause him a hell of a problem.”

Read more articles about: , , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles on March 9

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

TOP STORIES

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Dillian Whyte for his two victories over Dereck Chisora. The WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, who sparred with Chisora in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last December, said he did…

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown. The 28-year-old Berch…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary. Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being st…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) has been pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fight was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev…

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global. Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three mo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US