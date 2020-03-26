The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

“I have to be on my toes against Foreman!” – Haye looks forward to eWBSS QF

‘The Hayemaker’ David Haye will clash with the oldest Heavyweight World Champion in history when he challenges ‘Big George’ Foreman tonight at 5pm GMT in the fourth quarter-final of the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament.

Alongside fellow eWBSS quarter-finalist Evander Holyfield, Britain’s Haye is one of two boxers throughout history to have unified the Cruiserweight World titles before becoming a World Heavyweight Champion. Despite his excellent pedigree, Haye is aware he faces a sizeable challenge when his eSport character collides with the formidable Foreman.

See Also

“When I saw the draw for the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament I was thinking: Wow, that’s a horrid draw for me, I have to be on my toes against Foreman!” says real-life Haye before Thursday’s eWBSS quarter-final. “I’m facing one of the most powerful boxers in history! I better get my tech guy to hack the computer to boost my punch resistance to give me half a chance!”

Foreman, who had both an esteemed amateur and professional career as he won gold at the 1968 Olympics before becoming a two-time Heavyweight World Champion, was known around the world following ‘The Rumble in Jungle’ with Muhammad Ali in 1974.

‘Big George’ cemented his legacy with an astonishing comeback 20 years later when he knocked out Michael Moorer to unify the WBA and IBF titles and become the oldest World Champion in Heavyweight history aged 45.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a fight streamed every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

QF4 – George Foreman vs David Haye – Thurs, March 26

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27

SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.