Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

26 March 2020
berchelt-mikey
Miguel 'El Alcaran' Berchelt. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown.

The 28-year-old Berchelt said the fight could be a modern classic.

“What makes this fight so interesting is that we are both having a great time, me making the seventh defense of my title and he looking for his second title,” said Berchelt to ESPN MX.

“I think what makes it more attractive is that it is Mexico against Mexico, these fights are always a guarantee of the show. I know that many do not want it, but it has to happen. I really liked Barrera-Márquez, that is the most recent one, I see it that way.”

Valdez, 28, fought three times last year. In his last outing in November he had to climb off the canvas in the second to defeat Adam Lopez by seventh-round knockout.

“I was a little bit worried at first because you normally don’t see a 126-pounder knockdown a super featherweight the way that he did, but Oscar got up and was able to fight after that,” Berchelt said to Fighthype.

“Lopez didn’t just come to lay down. He came to give a good fight. Oscar, you got to give him credit. He came back strong and was able to finish him off in a close fight.

“Right now, Oscar Valdez is next, but as long as the offer is right, I’m willing to fight any of the champions. I can’t say how the fight will play out, but with two Mexican fighters, you know it’s going to be a really good fight when they get in the ring. And I know I’ve been wanting to fight Oscar for a long time and Oscar has wanted to fight him.

“I was really surprised that he was knocked down. Never in my life, I thought I’d see a 126-pounder knocking down a 130-pounder like that, but you have to give him credit. He was able to recover from that, recover and listen to his corner and do what they said. He was able to fight intelligent after that and come back and win the fight.”

