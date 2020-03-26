TwitterFacebook

MTK Global is delighted to confirm a management deal with heavyweight star Dave Allen

26 March 2020
Dave Allen
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Doncaster’s ‘White Rhino’ (18-5, 15 KOs) was last seen knocking out Dorian Darch having previously recorded a famous stoppage of former world champion Lucas Browne when headlining The O2.

With the domestic scene buzzing, Allen is eager to get started with his new team.

Allen said: “I have friends signed with MTK Global and I’ve heard nothing but great things about how professional they are. For the last few years, I’ve been doing everything myself and I thought it was time to bring in professional help.

“I just want to be in the biggest fights possible. I could argue my career has been perfect so far minus the money and titles so for the next few years it’s about setting myself up for life financially and hopefully picking up a belt or two.

“Saying that, I wouldn’t swap all the love and support I’ve had for all the money and titles in the world. I never dreamed people would sing my name at arenas all around the country even three years ago nevermind when I turned professional.

“I hope to have some more great nights like that and provide people with some more entertainment.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan said: “This a big signing for MTK Global and we are looking forward to working with one of the UK’s highest-profile heavyweights in Dave.

“We believe there is so much more for Dave to achieve. With our guidance, he can focus fully on pushing himself into becoming the very best ‘White Rhino’ he can be and winning titles sooner rather than later.”

News of Allen’s first assignment as an MTK Global fighter will be forthcoming in due course.

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

