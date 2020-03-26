TwitterFacebook

Salita Promotions Announces Postponement of May 9 Shields vs. Dicaire Unification Battle

26 March 2020
claressa_shields_christina_hammer
World champions Christina Hammer and Claressa Shields.
With the world currently focused on fighting the Coronavirus pandemic, Salita Promotions has made the decision to postpone and reschedule the Claressa Shields vs Marie-Eve Dicaire Undisputed World Championship fight, originally slated for May 9 at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint, Mich., and live on SHOWTIME.

Salita Promotions will continue to monitor the circumstances closely and work diligently with Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center, Showtime and state officials to announce a new date as soon as conditions are favorable.

The postponement forces undefeated three-division and current WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world champion Shields to delay her bid to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions against also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Dicaire.

Ticket holders for the May 9 event can simply use their tickets in hand from Ticketmaster or the box office for the to-be-announced rescheduled date. Alternatively, ticket holders can receive a refund through Ticketmaster or in-person at the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center box office.

“Unfortunately, the real fight is outside the ring right now,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Once our invisible opponent is beaten, we can get back to watching two undefeated champions and the two best super welterweights in the world vie for the undisputed world title as Claressa Shields continues to build her incredible legacy in female boxing.”

