Former Pound for Pound King Roy Jones Jr. Joins SparBar Inc.’s Board of Athletic Directors

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

SparBar Inc., the original pioneer of SparBar™ boxing, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and fitness equipment, is delighted to welcome Roy Jones Jr. to his new position as part of its Committee of Athletic Advisors as a Board of Athletics Director.

Roy Jones Jr. was named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 1990s by the Boxing Writers Association of America and is a one-time holder of the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO, NABF, WBF, and IBA light heavyweight championships; a record seven belts at the same time. He is also the first former Middleweight champion to win a Heavyweight title in over 100 years and holds the record for the most wins in unified light heavyweight title bouts in boxing history. Considered by many to be one of the best boxers of all time, pound for pound, Jones was known for possessing exceptional hand speed, athleticism, movement and reflexes, all attributes highlighted and honed by SparBar™.

Roy Jones Jr. quotes, “I am excited to be joining the Athletic Board of Directors for Sparbar, I can’t wait to get started, I look forward to a very beautiful and bright future, I love working with the SparBar. So thank you all so much and I am looking forward to an awesome union!”

See Also

Please click here to see his social media video statement on joining SparBar Inc.:

Roy Jones Jr. adds, “I am very proud to be part of the SparBar Family, I believe in the products and I look forward to helping the brand grow even bigger on a global level.”

Upon the announcement, Founder and CEO, Jasvinder Singh Gill, states, “On this monumental day for SparBar, I am delighted to welcome Roy Jones Jr. to the next frontier in combat sports training. With his sheer star power and understanding of the combat sports arena leading the way, I am convinced that SparBar’s momentum will only continue to grow and that we will become a global sports brand to rival any out there.”

Managing Director Kenny Lam said that “the corporate team in New York is very excited!” Mr. Lam added, “This is a testament to the sheer amount of work that is going on behind the scenes to make SparBar into the biggest and best fitness equipment and sports brands out there. With Roy Jones Jr. in the midst, we absolutely feel that we are ready to take SparBar to the next level.”

Corporate Director Nicholas Lin states, “Roy’s addition to the team will give us a great boost in Asia and beyond. Hopefully other legendary, current, and upcoming fighters will see the potential that this global brand has; it’s not every day that arguably the best fighter in history wants to get involved.”

About SparBar Inc.

SPARBAR™- THE WORLD FAMOUS SPARRING PARTNER: A global sports fitness brand, SparBar is proud of its position as the inventors of the global combat sensation that known the world over as SPARBAR™. Founded in 2013 and backed by over 20 years of real boxing experience, we have single-handedly changed the fight game with our innovative concept of training without a sparring partner.

Used by world champions, international celebrities, world-leading gyms and with over 300M+ social media video views, SparBar’s success ensures that we are not just pioneers, but game-changers in the combat sports training equipment market. SparBar™ is the key to learning core fundamental boxing skills and developing hand-eye coordination as you build footwork, balance, speed, stamina, accuracy and power, simulating realistic sparring in a safe environment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy, product development and potential success, as well as technological and/or other factors and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, and financial. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of SparBar’s efforts to successfully market its fitness and sports brand products and services; SparBar’s ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Sparbar to obtain adequate equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.