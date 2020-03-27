TwitterFacebook

Jimmy First still hoping for future Central Area title clash

27 March 2020
boxing ring
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Yorkshire lightweight Jimmy First’s first title opportunity has become another victim of the COVID-19 pandemic, as his scheduled Central Area title clash with holder Steve Brogan has been postponed until the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis.

First is undefeated in his 9 professional records, with 3 of those victories coming inside the scheduled distance. He was set to take a step up in class on the highly anticipated Contender VIP ‘Battle of Manchester’ event that was set for April 4. The event, unfortunately, fell victim to the COVID-19 crisis, with the British Boxing Board of Control indefinitely postponing future events until further notice with medical staff in Britain not being available for boxing events and also the ban on large gatherings of people also posing problems for events to take place in the current climate.

First opened up about the disappointing news regarding his Central Area title clash, “I am really disappointed but it was the right thing to do in postponing all boxing events as the health of the general public is far more important than boxing right now. At the moment, my focus is on the health and well being of my loved one and I believe that is the focus of us all right now.

“I was devastated in honesty regarding the Central Area title fight falling through but as I said before nobody is too blame. I had trained really hard and I believed that it was my time to shine. I want to thank promoter Mike Le-Gallez for giving me the opportunity on the Contender VIP events and I believe that when the time is right I will get title opportunities and I’d love them to be on the Contender VIP events are they really are great nights all around.

“I am staying fit despite the quarantine and I’m determined to win titles so I have to make positive use of this rough time. I hope that I get the opportunity to fight Steve Brogan as it will be an entertaining fight which I believe I would come out as the winner in.”

First’s fight with Lancastrian Brogan is the definition of a great trade fight and top draw matchmaking for an area title contest. It was set to take place on a sold-out Contender VIP event which many have rated one of the best small hall setups in the country with the event promoter Mike Le-Gallez mixing evening entertainment with in-ring action in a unique way.

Le-Gallez weighed in on the Brogan-First postponement, “I’m gutted for all the boys on the show but we had no choice but to postpone it and I fully support the actions of the British Boxing Board of Control.

“Brogan-First is a great trade fight and what the area titles are all about. I hope that we can get this fight on in the future and many more like this.”

