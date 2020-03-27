TwitterFacebook

MTK Global unveils three new locations worldwide

27 March 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

MTK Munich, MTK Denmark (based in Aarhus) and MTK Costa Brava are the three new strongholds under the respective guidance of Tim Yilmaz, Lolenga Mock and Ignasi Caballero.

MTK Global President Bob Yalen said: “We’re very proud to be expanding our presence across the world once again.

“We look forward to working with the teams in Munich, Aarhus and Costa Brava to provide more elite facilities, shows and opportunities for top athletes and local enthusiasts alike.”

See Also

MTK Global Commercial Director Jack Johnstone said: “This is another important announcement for the future of our company and for the future of boxing in these three locations.

“We’d like to thank Tim, Lolenga and Ignasi for their hard work and commitment to making this happen at this time and we look forward to long and successful partnerships with all of them.”

A former successful amateur boxer, Yilmaz has built an excellent reputation since becoming a coach at the age of 29 in the wake of an injury; teaming up with A-Licensed head coach Kai Melder to mastermind the rise of Mariposa Boxing Club.

Mock is a man who needs little introduction – British boxing fans will remember him felling David Haye at York Hall in 2003. Born in Congo but enjoying most of his career in Denmark, Mock won the IBA world super-middleweight title in his last bout back in May 2019.

Caballero fought in Mexico, Spain and Ireland as a professional boxer with 10 of his 11 career victories coming by way of knockout. The Catalonian is one of the top trainers and managers in Spain and oversees the careers of high-level fighters including Argentinian super-lightweight Mauro Maximiliano Godoy.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles on March 9

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

TOP STORIES

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Dillian Whyte for his two victories over Dereck Chisora. The WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, who sparred with Chisora in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last December, said he did…

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown. The 28-year-old Berch…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary. Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being st…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) has been pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fight was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev…

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global. Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three mo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US