TwitterFacebook

Training for the unknown: Unbeaten Mykquan Williams staying in boxing shape as much as possible under pandemic conditions

27 March 2020
Mykquan Williams
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Like most professional boxers, unbeaten super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams (15-0-1, 7 KOs) is making the most out of a incredibly challenging situation, as he prepares for his unknown future in boxing.

The coronavirus has shutdown boxing worldwide. Events are suspended indefinitely, boxers restricted in terms of training, and the immediate future remains tenuous at best.

Unable to train at his gym, Manchester ROCS, which is closed due to a Connecticut state order, the 21-year-old Williams is handling this pandemic in a mature manner that belies his young age. No whining, no ‘poor me’ feelings.

See Also

“This is a difficult time for everybody, including those of us in boxing,” East Hartford (CT) resident Williams said. “There’s no boxing on TV, nobody can compete, and everybody is isolated. It’s just unfortunate, but I’d rather be safe than sorry. Health concerns are and should always be the top priority.”

Williams hasn’t been in action since last October 24th, when he fought to a questionable eighth-round majority draw with Tre’Sean Wiggins, in which Williams retained his World Boxing Council (WBC) United States (USNBC) super lightweight title. Most observers felt that Williams deserved a win by decision.

Since the beginning of 2020, Williams had been training for an expected fight in the first third of the year, and he’s still training to stay in shape, albeit it not the same way as if he had a confirmed fight date.

“I’m still doing some training,” Williams explained. “I need to stay in shape for when the call comes after boxing returns. I’m in decent shape and when I get my next fight date, I won’t have to go from zero to get ready. I want to maintain 50 to 60 percent shape and then finish off training on schedule for my next fight.”

“I know Mykey has still been running,” Williams’ head trainer Paul Cichon added. “We’re going to be back training soon. I believe everything happens for a reason. Mykey and me had a conference call with (manager) Jackie Kallen and (promoter) Lou DiBella, and we trust that, as soon as possible, Mykey will be back in action.”

Because Williams doesn’t turn 22 until this April 6, in addition to already being a pro boxer for nearly four years, his young boxing career figures to resume quicker and stronger than for many older boxers. Losing six months shouldn’t hinder a prospect like Williams as much as a veteran who may not have nearly as much comparable quality competitive time left in the ring.

“I’m not sure if age is that big an advantage,” Williams countered. “If some fighters were getting burned out because they were fighting a lot, taking time off, whether it’s due to the virus or not, a break may help them come back better and stronger than when they last fought.”

Williams was a five-time national amateur champion, compiling a 45-13 amateur record, highlighted by three Ringside World titles, in addition to gold medal performances at the National PAL and National Silver Gloves championship.

“I don’t know when boxing will return,” Williams concluded, “but boxing will never die. People will always want to see guys punching each other in the face. Boxing is a sport rich in tradition and, right now, there is still a lot of talent coming up.”

And Mykquan Williams will be right at the head of that next wave when the boxing ban is finally lifted.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles on March 9

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

TOP STORIES

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Dillian Whyte for his two victories over Dereck Chisora. The WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, who sparred with Chisora in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last December, said he did…

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown. The 28-year-old Berch…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary. Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being st…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) has been pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fight was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev…

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global. Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three mo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US