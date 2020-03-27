TwitterFacebook

Tyson mashed Butterbean in Two Rounds to Progress to eWBSS Semi-Final

27 March 2020
unnamed(33)
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Tyson mashed Butterbean in Two Rounds to Progress to eWBSS Semi-Final

Mike Tyson lived up to his moniker of the ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ in Wednesday’s hotly-anticipated ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ quarter-final against Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch as he stopped his opponent in two brutal rounds.

The bout, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, saw the eSport’s version of ‘Iron’ Mike Mike charging at Butterbean on the opening bell and hitting him twice with enough power for the referee to step in and count.

See Also

Butterbean, known as ‘The King of the 4 Rounders’, did manage to counter a few times in the opening round, but never effective enough to shake the favourite.

Tyson closed the show early in the second round as he threw a brutal left-right combo that dropped Butterbean, who was unable to beat the count. Tyson, the tournament number 2 seed, progresses to the semi-final on Saturday against either George Foreman or David Haye.

George Foreman faces David Haye on Thursday, March 26 at 5pm (GMT) in the fourth of the quarter-finals of the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a live-streamed fight every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

QF4 – George Foreman vs David Haye – Thurs, March 26
SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27
SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28
Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles on March 9

Anthony Joshua self-isolating after coming into contact with Prince Charles…

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua

Dillian Whyte wants to face Anthony Joshua "two or three…

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

Kubrat Pulev willing to face Anthony Joshua behind closed doors

TOP STORIES

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has praised Dillian Whyte for his two victories over Dereck Chisora. The WBA, IBF and WBO titleholder, who sparred with Chisora in preparation for his rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr last December, said he did…

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

WBC super featherweight champion Miguel ‘El Alacran’ Berchelt 37-1 (33) and former WBO featherweight champion Oscar Valdez 27-0 (21) are close to agreeing to terms to fight later this year in an enticing all-Mexican showdown. The 28-year-old Berch…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte has panned the third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, saying it’s entirely unnecessary. Wilder was on the wrong end of a beating from Fury in Las Vegas last month, going down twice before being st…

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder postponed until October

The third fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) and Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) has been pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The fight was scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nev…

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave Allen joins MTK stable

Heavyweight Dave ‘The White Rhino’ Allen 18-5-2 (15) has signed a management deal with MTK Global. Last year the 28-year-old knocked out Lucas Browne at The O2 in London in April before being stopped in 10 by David Price at the same venue three mo…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US