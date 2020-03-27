The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tyson mashed Butterbean in Two Rounds to Progress to eWBSS Semi-Final

Mike Tyson lived up to his moniker of the ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ in Wednesday’s hotly-anticipated ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ quarter-final against Eric ‘Butterbean’ Esch as he stopped his opponent in two brutal rounds.

The bout, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, saw the eSport’s version of ‘Iron’ Mike Mike charging at Butterbean on the opening bell and hitting him twice with enough power for the referee to step in and count.

See Also

Butterbean, known as ‘The King of the 4 Rounders’, did manage to counter a few times in the opening round, but never effective enough to shake the favourite.

Tyson closed the show early in the second round as he threw a brutal left-right combo that dropped Butterbean, who was unable to beat the count. Tyson, the tournament number 2 seed, progresses to the semi-final on Saturday against either George Foreman or David Haye.

George Foreman faces David Haye on Thursday, March 26 at 5pm (GMT) in the fourth of the quarter-finals of the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament began on Monday, March 23, and there will be a live-streamed fight every night until the final on Sunday, March 29. The entire ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 5pm (GMT) every day.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

QF4 – George Foreman vs David Haye – Thurs, March 26

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier – Fri, March 27

SF2 – Winner of QF3 vs Winner of QF4 – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.