Breaking News: Liston to Face Ali in eWBSS Semi-Final Following Frazier Withdrawal

28 March 2020
eWBSS
Due to a growing global interest in the eWBSS, tournament No 1 seed Muhammad Ali will take on Sonny Liston at the new time of 7pm (GMT) on the @WBSuperSeries Facebook for a place in the final.

We are very sorry to disappoint the fans of the eWBSS who were looking forward to Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier but due to unforeseen circumstances, we have to replace Smokin’ Joe with Sonny Liston – one of history’s toughest and most intimidating boxers who fought Ali twice in real-life. The fights between Ali and Liston were among the most anticipated and watched in sport’s history.

We cannot wait to see their eSport characters battle it out for a place in the final of the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament.

See you on Facebook!

The World Boxing Super Series Team.

The tournament, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:

SF1 – Muhammad Ali vs Sonny Liston – Fri, March 27
SF2 – Mike Tyson vs George Foreman – Sat, March 28

Final – Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

