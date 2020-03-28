TwitterFacebook

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

28 March 2020
Dillian-Whyte
Dillian Whyte
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua was never serious about facing him in a rematch.

The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ was in negotiations to face the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion last April, but said the short lead-up time compromised the fight.

Joshua instead took a fight with Jarrell Miller in June. The undefeated American puncher failed a drug test and was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr, who upset the previously undefeated Brit with a seventh-round stoppage.

See Also

Joshua, who holds a win over Whyte in 2015, regained the titles with a one-sided points victory over Ruiz Jr in December.

“I’ve been saying I want the rematch since the fight,” said Whyte to Sky Sports.

“I know they were going to fight Miller in June, in America, which I said months before the fight.

“They came to me and tried to kid me. You guys gave Miller 20 weeks, why are you trying to give me seven weeks, because they wasn’t serious about the fight.

“Just using me as a scapegoat, pretending they wanted to make the fight. If he wants to fight, I’m here, he knows where I’m at. They know where my value is, I know the game inside out. If they want the fight, we can make the fight happen.

“No point pretending you want the fight, pretending you’re trying to make it. No. If you want the fight, the fight is there. I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. If he wants it, he can get it.”

Whyte is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, but the fight remains under a cloud due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very hard and very challenging because obviously you have to take it in good spirit,” said Whyte. “I’m a big guy. Training and running, and sparring takes a lot of me.

“I’ve got a new strength and conditioning programme now. We’re working on my technique, working on building my strength and other things.

“My boxing coach is working on things, getting the gameplan in place. The more time I have, the better it is for me, doing a lot of new things.

“At this stage of my career, I’m still learning and improving. It’s frustrating, but it’s time for me to keep building layers, keep practicing what I’ve been taught. By the time the fight comes, I’ll be flying.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua was never serious about facing him in a rematch. The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ was in negotiations to face the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion last April, but said the short lead-up time compromised the fi…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson has refused to rule out Deontay Wilder getting his revenge on Tyson Fury when they clash for a third time in October. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Wilder in Las Vegas last month…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has admitted keeping his weight down is a challenge during his enforced break from the ring due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old Australian was scheduled to face up-and-comi…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has vowed to be more active if he secures a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21). The 28-year-old New Zealander lost his world championship belt to Joshua on poi…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Former world champion Amir Khan has nominated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford as the best 147-pound fighter in the world. The 33-year-old Brit was stopped in six rounds by Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April last year.…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US