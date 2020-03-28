Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua was never serious about facing him in a rematch.

The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ was in negotiations to face the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion last April, but said the short lead-up time compromised the fight.

Joshua instead took a fight with Jarrell Miller in June. The undefeated American puncher failed a drug test and was replaced by Andy Ruiz Jr, who upset the previously undefeated Brit with a seventh-round stoppage.

Joshua, who holds a win over Whyte in 2015, regained the titles with a one-sided points victory over Ruiz Jr in December.

“I’ve been saying I want the rematch since the fight,” said Whyte to Sky Sports.

“I know they were going to fight Miller in June, in America, which I said months before the fight.

“They came to me and tried to kid me. You guys gave Miller 20 weeks, why are you trying to give me seven weeks, because they wasn’t serious about the fight.

“Just using me as a scapegoat, pretending they wanted to make the fight. If he wants to fight, I’m here, he knows where I’m at. They know where my value is, I know the game inside out. If they want the fight, we can make the fight happen.

“No point pretending you want the fight, pretending you’re trying to make it. No. If you want the fight, the fight is there. I’ll fight anyone, anytime, anywhere. If he wants it, he can get it.”

Whyte is scheduled to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2, but the fight remains under a cloud due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“It is very hard and very challenging because obviously you have to take it in good spirit,” said Whyte. “I’m a big guy. Training and running, and sparring takes a lot of me.

“I’ve got a new strength and conditioning programme now. We’re working on my technique, working on building my strength and other things.

“My boxing coach is working on things, getting the gameplan in place. The more time I have, the better it is for me, doing a lot of new things.

“At this stage of my career, I’m still learning and improving. It’s frustrating, but it’s time for me to keep building layers, keep practicing what I’ve been taught. By the time the fight comes, I’ll be flying.”

