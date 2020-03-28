TwitterFacebook

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

28 March 2020
Jeff-Horn-Tim-Tszyu
Jeff Horn and Tim Tszyu.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has admitted keeping his weight down is a challenge during his enforced break from the ring due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 32-year-old Australian was scheduled to face up-and-coming Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville on April 22 before the coronavirus outbreak forced the fight to be postponed.

“Food comes into the mind as an excitement at times like this when you have nothing else to do but I really need to try as hard as I cannot to think about that,” Horn told Main Event Boxing podcast’s host Ben Damon.

“I’m probably one of those people that’s really going to struggle at this point in time. If I put too much on it’s going to be absolute hell and I won’t be able to get ready in the time frame of eight weeks.

“(I’m) trying to support the businesses as well that might be going under from all this havoc that’s happening – if I can find healthy options on the outside at restaurants, I’ll definitely be trying to do that.”

Horn, who was sensationally knocked out by Michael Zerafa in nine rounds last August before outpointing him in the rematch in December, said he hasn’t been able to train with his coach Glenn Rushton following the implementation of self-isolation rules.

“That’s a tough one. I was talking to Glenn about that today,” Horn continued. “I don’t have a bag at home and basically I’m not going to Glenn’s at the moment so none of that’s happening and the social distancing rule with the pad work – that shouldn’t be happening – so not much boxing has been happening and I don’t know how long until I do start.

“Once sport starts back up again, people are going to be dying to see something. Everyone will be glued to television screens watching sports or going to venues to watch sports that they haven’t been able to watch for a very long time.

“I’ve fought in front of big crowds like that and it does lift you to another level and Tim will experience that as well so I know I’m going to get the very, very best Tim Tszyu when I do fight him.”

