Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has vowed to be more active if he secures a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21).

The 28-year-old New Zealander lost his world championship belt to Joshua on points two years ago, becoming the first boxer to last the distance with the 30-year-old Brit.

“He boxed better than I thought he would box,” Parker told Sky Sports.

“My goal and my plan was to counter him but unfortunately that didn’t work. He was the better man on the day.

“People say he’s not good at boxing but he is a good boxer and a good fighter. Respect to him.

“If the opportunity came I would grab it with both hands. There are a lot of things I would change. I would have more confidence going into the fight because I know how he fights.

“I would throw more punches, be more aggressive and take it to him.”

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO titles in a shock knockout loss to Andy Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) in New York last June, only to reverse the result in Saudi Arabia on points last December.

“For someone to turn it around and get the victory against Ruiz Jr? It showed he is a great athlete, a great fighter, a great champion,” Parker said.

“He did what he needed to do – he boxed and moved, didn’t get caught, and deserved to win.”

Parker’s only other loss was to leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) in a distance fight in July 2018. It’s a loss he would like to avenge.

“I would like to fight him, I’ve said it ever since he beat me,” Parker said. “He’s a great fighter who deserves a chance at the title, he’s been waiting so long. But if he doesn’t get that chance I’m here waiting, ready and willing.”

