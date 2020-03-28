Matchroom Boxing announce how they will help the NHS workers

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Matchroom Boxing will donate 200 tickets per event at our Saturday Fight Night and PPV shows to the brave front line NHS heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme will last for 12 months from when it is safe for boxing to resume, with tickets available for a stellar schedule of boxing that includes Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight World Title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte’s crunch Heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin and much more.

Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”

