TwitterFacebook

Matchroom Boxing announce how they will help the NHS workers

28 March 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Matchroom Boxing will donate 200 tickets per event at our Saturday Fight Night and PPV shows to the brave front line NHS heroes fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme will last for 12 months from when it is safe for boxing to resume, with tickets available for a stellar schedule of boxing that includes Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight World Title defence against Kubrat Pulev at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Oleksandr Usyk’s blockbuster Heavyweight clash with Derek Chisora, Dillian Whyte’s crunch Heavyweight showdown with Alexander Povetkin and much more.

Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing Eddie Hearn said: “We’ve been thinking about how we can say thank you to the incredible NHS workers that have selflessly helped everybody through this COVID-19 crisis.

See Also

“They’ve been absolutely amazing and from our side at Matchroom Boxing we are announcing a new scheme for when we get back to our live shows where we will be giving away 200 tickets to NHS workers for every Saturday Fight Night and PPV show around the country from hopefully this summer forward.

“We can’t thank you enough for all of your support. NHS workers, you have been absolutely incredible, and you are the pride of our country. Stay well everyone, stay safe, stay at home and we’ll get through this soon.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua was never serious about facing him in a rematch. The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ was in negotiations to face the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion last April, but said the short lead-up time compromised the fi…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson has refused to rule out Deontay Wilder getting his revenge on Tyson Fury when they clash for a third time in October. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Wilder in Las Vegas last month…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has admitted keeping his weight down is a challenge during his enforced break from the ring due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old Australian was scheduled to face up-and-comi…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has vowed to be more active if he secures a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21). The 28-year-old New Zealander lost his world championship belt to Joshua on poi…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Former world champion Amir Khan has nominated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford as the best 147-pound fighter in the world. The 33-year-old Brit was stopped in six rounds by Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April last year.…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US