TwitterFacebook

Tyson-Foreman eWBSS Preview: Can Big George defuse the Baddest Man on the Planet?

28 March 2020
eWBSS
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

The hotly-anticipated Mike Tyson vs George Foreman eWBSS semi-final for the final against Muhammad Ali will be broadcast 7pm (GMT) this Saturday, March 28 on World Boxing Super Series Facebook page.

During the week fights, fans in lockdown from all over the world have watched eSport versions of Ali, Tyson, Lewis, Foreman, Frazier, Holyfield, Haye, Butterbean & Liston questing out for The Greatest Prize in eBoxing, The Muhammad eAli Trophy.

And the ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’ tournament, hosted via Facebook in multiple countries, is now entering its conclusive and most exciting phase.

See Also

Three legends are left in the competition: Tournament No 1 seed Muhammad Ali and tonight’s semi-finalists Mike Tyson and George Foreman.

eTyson mashed eButterbean it two rounds of an all-action quarter-final, while eForeman had to work a bit harder against eDavid Haye when he survived a knockdown to score a fifth-round KO.

Tyson and Foreman never met in real life even though they actually fought in the same era in the late 80’s and early 90’s, when Big George performed his legendary comeback, and a young Tyson destroyed the division. But the fight never happened. Foreman didn’t like the idea, and said on Twitter a year ago: “A young Mike Tyson was terror, he’d been a Champ at any time in Boxing History.”

But Foreman was pretty impressive too. Known around the world following ‘The Rumble in Jungle’-loss against Muhammad Ali in 1974, but came back to knockout Michael Moorer 20 years later and become the oldest World Champion in Heavyweight history aged 45.

The ‘eWBSS Heavyweight Legends’, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, is created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

See you on Facebook at 7pm!

Remaining eWBSS match-ups:
SF2 – Mike Tyson vs George Foreman – Sat, March 28, 7pm (UK)

Final – Muhammad Ali vs Winner of SF2 – Sun, March 29, 7pm (UK)

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Anthony Joshua warns Oleksandr Usyk, praises Dillian Whyte

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Miguel Berchelt confident Oscar Valdez fight will get signed

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as unnecessary

Dillian Whyte slams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III as…

TOP STORIES

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte believes Anthony Joshua was never serious about facing him in a rematch. The Brixton ‘Body Snatcher’ was in negotiations to face the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight champion last April, but said the short lead-up time compromised the fi…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson has refused to rule out Deontay Wilder getting his revenge on Tyson Fury when they clash for a third time in October. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Wilder in Las Vegas last month…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling…

Jeff Horn worried about weight gain as he awaits rescheduling of Tim Tszyu fight

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) has admitted keeping his weight down is a challenge during his enforced break from the ring due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The 32-year-old Australian was scheduled to face up-and-comi…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua,…

Joseph Parker wants opportunity to avenge losses to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) has vowed to be more active if he secures a rematch with unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21). The 28-year-old New Zealander lost his world championship belt to Joshua on poi…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would…

Terence Crawford is the best welterweight in the world, would edge Errol Spence Jr, says Amir Khan

Former world champion Amir Khan has nominated WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford as the best 147-pound fighter in the world. The 33-year-old Brit was stopped in six rounds by Crawford at New York’s Madison Square Garden in April last year.…

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Conor Benn wants winner of Josh Kelly-David Avanesyan fight

Undefeated welterweight Conor ‘The Destroyer’ Benn 16-0 (11) has declared his willingness to face the winner of the Josh Kelly 10-0-1 (6) versus David Avanesyan 26-3-1 (13) fight. WBC number 15 Kelly was scheduled to face WBC number six Avanesyan …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US