Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather has reflected on the recent passing of his uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather at 58 earlier this month.

Roger Mayweather was reportedly suffering from ill-health in recent years including diabetes.

The former WBA super featherweight and WBC junior welterweight champion fought the best boxers of his era in his 72-fight pro career, including Julio Cesar Chavez, Pernell Whitaker and Kostya Tszyu. He retired in 1999 with a record of 59-13 (35).

Mayweather forged a successful career as a trainer after hanging up the gloves and was integral in the career of his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr. He trained the undefeated pound-for-pound great for his pro debut in 1996 until Floyd Sr was released from prison and took over head trainer duties.

Mayweather reunited with his nephew in 2000 and established one of the most successful fighter-trainer partnerships for the next 12 years, guiding the younger Mayweather to multiple world championships across a range of weight classes as he became a pay-per-view superstar.

Speaking on Instagram live to NFL star Antonio Brown, Floyd Mayweather said: “I’ve still got four children to take care of. My uncle Roger’s funeral is tomorrow. That comes with the territory.

“There’s only one thing that is promised. We’ve all got to go home. While we are here, be entertaining. Live life. Have fun. That’s what my children’s mother always told me. Do what makes you happy.”

He added: “Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers.”

