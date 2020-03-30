Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua.

Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month.

The fight was a rematch of their controversial draw in Los Angeles in December 2019.

Joshua lost his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles by seventh-round knockout to Andy Ruiz Jr in New York last June but reversed the result with a comprehensive 12-round decision victory in the rematch in Saudi Arabia in December.

Fury and Wilder will engage in a third fight, expected to take place in October after the original July date was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Joshua is slated to take on IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium on June 20 but that fight too may be in jeopardy.

Former unified junior welterweight champion Khan says it’s not difficult to pick a winner between the two based on recent form.

“My opinion, and I’ve always said that Tyson Fury is the best heavyweight in the division,” Khan told FightHype.

“With the skill set he has got, he beats anyone with power.

“What he did to Deontay Wilder, no-one would expect that.

“If that same Fury goes into a fight with Anthony Joshua, it’s always going to be Fury that wins that.

“I still favour him if he gets that fight and I think it will be an easy win for him.

“I feel AJ is more a robotic style, similar to a Frank Bruno style, and he is very strong. If AJ catches you then he’s going to hurt you.

“But we have seen Fury being hit by the hardest hitter, Wilder, being put down and he got back up again.

“All day going into that fight Fury wins. I think he has got everything on his side.”

