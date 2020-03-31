Maurice Hooker: “I’m going to shut Regis Prograis up, he talks too much”

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20).

The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland on April 17 before the global coronavirus pandemic put the kybosh on the fight. A new date for the fight is yet to be set but is expected to be announced soon.

The 30-year-old Dallas native lost his world title to WBC champion Jose Ramirez in an exciting fight last July before rebounding with a tune-up win over Uriel Perez in December.

“I just wanna get in the ring and shut this guy up, because he talks too much,” Hooker said in an Instagram Live chat session with promoter Eddie Hearn.

“I’m ready for whenever it happens. I’m just gonna go in there and take it round-by-round, listen to my coaches. I won’t go for the knockout unless I see it. I have every skill to beat him, I can outbox him, I can outfight him.”

Despite insisting that he won’t go looking for the knockout, Hooker clearly wants to put on a dominant performance.

“I’m ready to shut him up,” he continued. “I want to get in the ring with him. I want to knock this guy out, shut him up, and put him on his ass. The fans think I’m the underdog, it’s OK, it’s cool, I’m still gonna beat him.”

Hooker was noncommittal when asked for his pick on a potential welterweight showdown between IBF and WBC champion Errol Spence Jr and WBO counterpart Terence Crawford.

“It’s a good fight,” he said. “I would be there. I don’t know, man. It’d be a good fight.”

