eWBSS Robinson-Vargas Preview: Can eVargas shock the world?

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After a week of heavyweight action, it is time for the middleweight legends to compete for the eAli Trophy. The tournament opener at 7pm (GMT) on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page features no other than all-time great Sugar Ray Robinson against the ‘Ferocious’ phenomenon Fernando Vargas.

A new week, a new eWBSS tournament and a new exciting fantasy match-up, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, awaits fight fans all over the world.

American Sugar Ray Robinson is the pound-for-pound icon, who won the world welterweight and middleweight crowns in a career stretching from 1940-1965 – undoubtedly one of the best to ever lace a pair of gloves. ‘Sweet as sugar’ Robinson was known for his foot and hand speed, jab to the body and crushing uppercuts and – rightfully – as one the biggest egos of the sport. “My ego,” he said in his autobiography ‘Sugar Ray’, written in collaboration with Dave Anderson, “makes me tick”.

See Also

Sugar Ray’s Mexican-American opponent, Fernando Vargas, was an exciting, colorful fan-friendly fighter with fire in both hands. ‘El Feroz’ became the youngest boxer in history to win a light middleweight world title, at age 21 and went on to secure his legacy through epic bouts with Oscar De La Hoya, Ronald Wright, Shane Mosley, and Felix Trinidad. Despite honorable merits, a W for Vargas versus Robinson would be a major upset.

The ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ roster:

Sugar Ray Robinson (1), Sugar Ray Leonard (2), Marvin Hagler (3), Carlos Monzon (4) , Jake LaMotta, Ronald Wright, Kelly Pavlik & Fernando Vargas.

Quarter-Finals:

Ray Robinson vs Fernando Vargas, March 30

Marvin Hagler vs Kelly Pavlik, March 31

Ray Leonard vs Ronald Wright, April 1

Carlos Monzon vs Jake LaMotta, April 2

The entire ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 7pm (GMT) every day from Monday March 30 until the final on Sunday April 5.

The eWBSS tournaments are created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

The eWBSS has provided knockdowns in lockdown every day since March 23.

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.