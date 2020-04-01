TwitterFacebook

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

1 April 2020
Josh Warrington & Kid Galahad Weigh-In
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed.

The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound champion Can Xu 18-2 (3) at Headingley in May before the global coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of the bout.

Warrington is confident the fight will be rescheduled and he will still have the chance to unify the division.

See Also

“It’s stuff that you grow up dreaming of,” he said to the Daily Star. “But I never thought anything like this would happen to myself.

“I was always a confident lad, but not someone who thought I could be a world champion.

“All of a sudden we are here, world champion, three defences behind me, a huge fan base and it’s growing.

“Huge fights in America and joining that list is not out of the picture anymore. It could be a reality.

“There’s talks of going to the States and fighting at Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas, it’s the stuff you dream of.

“I grew up watching Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Naz (Prince Naseem Hamed) go over there and make their mark to become legends.

“I used to think ”wow’ and you never think that will happen.

“Now I’m making memories for people and it’s creating a legacy in my name.”

Warrington has been keeping busy at his Leeds home with his wife Natasha and their twin daughters.

“I’ve been going out for a run, I’ve got my own gym so I have the keys to go there but I can’t have my coaches in with me,” continued Warrington.

“It’s frustrating but you have to just keep working, as boxers we need a date to know when to peak so, for now, it’s just about keeping in shape.

“I think my wife is liking it that I’m around a lot more to help with the kids.

“But I’m looking out at the decking now and thinking ‘That could do with a bit of painting’. The garden patio could do with a bit of power wash, too.”

“We had the Xu fight ready to go but it all just popped like a balloon when the pandemic got worse. Hopefully we will be ready to go once it’s safe to do so.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

TOP STORIES

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound …

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his dismay at Billy Joe Saunders, who he has labelled as “idiotic” for releasing a video in which he appears to condone domestic violence. The WBO super middleweight champion filmed himself hitting a heavy bag at…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised. The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Maurice Hooker:

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20). The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National …

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. …

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde 19-1 (18) has revealed his father has passed away from coronavirus. The 28-year-old Brit made the news public on his Instagram feed early on Sunday morning, adding his dad was fit and healthy. Yarde use…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US