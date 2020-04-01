TwitterFacebook

Sampson Boxing, Paco Boxing Announce Postponement of Boxing Event on April 24 at The Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas

1 April 2020
Sampson Boxing
Press Release

Sampson Boxing and Paco Boxing regretfully announce the postponement of their boxing event, originally scheduled for Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Cannery Casino & Hotel in Las Vegas.

“Fight Night at the Cannery” was to have featured Argentina’s Alberto “Beto” Palmetta (13-1, 9 KOs) taking on Tijuana, Mexico’s Jorge Alberto “El Chihuas” Brito (13-1, 8 KOs) in the 10-round welterweight main event, as well as Colombia’s Yeis “El Tigre” Solano (15-0, 10 KOs) facing Dominican Republic’s also undefeated Starling “El Poli” Castillo (11-0, 8 KOs) in the 10-round super lightweight co-main and Montevideo, Uruguay power puncher Amilcar “Pety” Vidal (11-0, 10 KOs) against unbeaten Texan Donald Reed (8-0-1, 5 KOs) in the 10-round middleweight opener.

“Although I am disappointed in this postponement, I am proud to see the boxing community’s responding to the virus in such a unified and responsible way,” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “To the Boxing Hall of Fame and all my fellow promoters who have had to postpone or cancel their events in the name of fighter safety, I salute and look forward to many more unforgettable nights of boxing when this is all over.”

Lewkowicz says he will announce a new date when conditions are once again favorable to live events.
About Sampson Boxing

Sampson Boxing has promotional partners all over North and South America, Africa, Asia, New Zealand, Australia, Europe and Central America. Sampson Boxing events have been televised on such premiere networks as HBO, Showtime, ESPN, ESPN+, DAZN, VS., FOX, Fox Sports and several international networks. For more information, visit sampsonboxing.com.

