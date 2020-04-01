TwitterFacebook

Thai steps up to the Victory 8 stage against unbeaten Ladrada

1 April 2020
Lorenz Ladrada
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Bui Trong Thai has long been one of the most talked about and respected boxers in HCMC Vietnam, and many fans will be getting their very first look at this dynamo when he debuts in Manila on May 9th. Thai has fought many of his nation’s best fighters, including amongst these being great battles with “the Trigger” Tran Van Thao. Trigger is Vietnam’s best known professional boxer, a former WBC Asia title holder and winner of 13 of his 14 pro bouts. Those who have sparred Bui Trong Thai have heaped praise on the army champion, none more so than recent Olympics qualifier and total knockout merchant Nguyen Van Duong. “I have sparred with Thai often. He has a really good work rate, changes direction often, and throws a lot of questions at his rivals like I really find testing. Even though he is smaller than my weight category, he is a very competitive spar!” said Vietnam prodigy Duong. VSP boxing gym HCMC coach DJ Duy Duy told Victory 8 that Thai is one of the best talents he has seen in Vietnam.

Lorenz Ladrada is a huge talent hailing from the southern island of Mindanao in the Philippines. He is the winner of all 7 of his fights, and at only 22 years of age, has a big future in the sport. Lorenz has boxed since a young boy, and amongst his victories, is a winner of two “Pinoy Pride” shows in classy fashion. For those who don’t know, the Pinoy Pride events have a reputation as showcasing some of the best emerging talent in the Philippines. Prominent in these events were former team mates the calibre of Mark Magsayo (who recently signed with Manny Pacquiao promotions) and outstanding prospect Virgel Vitor. This boom youngster has sparred some of the world’s best in Japan and Korea, including the likes of Naoya Inoue and unbeaten Australian Andrew Maloney.

This May 9th bout looms as a formidable test at debut for Bui Trong Thai, but this Vietnam wildcat will ensure that this fight has all the ingredients of a main event. Win, lose or draw – these two warriors have ability plus, and fans should follow this match closely as there are big things to come in future for both!

See Also
Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact revenge on Tyson Fury in third fight

Mike Tyson says Deontay Wilder has a chance to exact…

TOP STORIES

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his dismay at Billy Joe Saunders, who he has labelled as “idiotic” for releasing a video in which he appears to condone domestic violence. The WBO super middleweight champion filmed himself hitting a heavy bag at…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised. The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Maurice Hooker:

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20). The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National …

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. …

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde 19-1 (18) has revealed his father has passed away from coronavirus. The 28-year-old Brit made the news public on his Instagram feed early on Sunday morning, adding his dad was fit and healthy. Yarde use…

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla is gutted after his Greater Manchester gym was destroyed by a fire. The blaze started on Sunday morning at Morton Mill in Failsworth, destroying a number of other buildings. The 33-year-old Bit ret…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US