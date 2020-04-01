TwitterFacebook

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

1 April 2020
3500
Tyson Fury speaks at the press conference after knocking out Deontay Wilder in their rematch. Photo credit: Bradley Collyer/PA
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised.

The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round knockout of the previously undefeated American in Las Vegas in February.

Fury had Wilder on the deck twice before the feared power puncher’s corner threw in the towel.

The fight came 14 months after Fury’s controversial draw with Wilder in Los Angeles.

Following the loss in the rematch, Wilder enacted the immediate rematch clause in their contract with the fight scheduled for July 18 in Las Vegas.

That date was scrapped due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Fury’s co-promoter Bob Arum is working on rescheduling the bout for October.

Fury sent a warning to Wilder on UK breakfast TV.

“I’ll be obliged to give him a bit more. You never get bored of beating Deontay Wilder, obviously,” Fury said on Good Morning Britain.

“It’s one of those things you take great pride out of doing. I really did what I said I was going to do.

“Not many people, in boxing especially, say something then do exactly what they said they were going to do.

“I was proud of that performance. I’m looking forward to getting this coronavirus out of the way, getting the world back on track and getting back to my job.”

Fury, who is on lockdown in the UK, has been streaming his workouts live to his social media followers as a way to stay engaged with his fans.

Earlier this week the British Boxing Board of Control confirmed that all fight night for May have been cancelled. This includes Dillian Whyte’s bout against Alexander Povetkin and Dereck Chisora’s clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Both fights are expected to be rescheduled at a later date.

