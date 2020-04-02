Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is considering calling time on his glittering career.

The former unified junior welterweight champion turned pro 15 years ago after winning Olympic silver in London.

Khan has been contemplating his future as he sits at home with his family in lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Am I going to fight again?” the 33-year-old told Mirror Sport. “I don’t know, I’m in two minds. Should I fight?

“Financially, I’ve done very well for myself. Do I need to do one more fight which could ruin my whole legacy?

“I don’t know the answer.

“I’m up against myself. I’m debating with myself should I carry on or call it a day?

“I’m just going to wait and see how I feel after a full training camp. Even if I feel I cannot do it anymore, I can walk away knowing I have done everything.

“My love for boxing is still there and I love boxing to bits. But until I see how I feel after a long, hard, gruelling camp, then I won’t know for sure.”

Khan insists he is only interested in big fight at this stage of his career after headlining in Las Vegas and Madison Square Garden.

“Exactly,” said the Bolton fighter. “I want to be at the top level where I’ve always fought. That’s where I belong and that’s how I want people to remember me.

“Win or lose, I’ve always fought at that top level. I’m only interested in fighting at that level.

“You can make mistakes when you try to carry on for too long and don’t call it a day. I’ll know myself when it’s time to stop.”

Khan says it has been a difficult time for him as he is self-isolating from his six-week-old son Muhammad in case he is incubating the coronavirus.

“It’s a worrying time,” said Kahn, who also has two daughters with wife Faryal. “I feel me being close to him could be dangerous, that’s why I’m keeping my distance.

“I’m wary because I’m always out and about, meeting people, and I don’t want to bring it into our home.

“The virus incubates in people and so you could have it and pass it on without knowing. I don’t want that to be me.

“I’m trying not to sleep in the same room and I’m eating my meals in a different room.

“I’m trying not to pick the baby up, which is hard for me.”

