TwitterFacebook

Boxing Manager Adrian Clark Joins Fight Network

2 April 2020
Fight Network
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Fight Network, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment and the world’s premier combat sports network, announced today that author, producer and boxing manager Adrian Clark has joined the organization as a consultant to develop original programming and strategic partnerships with a focus on professional and amateur boxing content, as well as supporting social media and community growth across Fight Network’s digital and social platforms.

Clark has managed various clients, including Jerry Belmontes, James De La Rosa, Willie Monroe Jr. and Frank Galarza. Clark has also worked closely with Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller and current world welterweight champion Errol Spence. He was a certified agent for the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) from 2012 to 2014. Clark was honored by Forbes in their “30 Under 30” for 2016 in sports. Clark has also published several books, including ‘i’ A Guide for Young Entrepreneurs, Protect Yourself at All Times: A Guide for Professional Boxers, Boxing = Life and Dark Horse.

Clark launched his Protect Yourself at All Times initiative in February 2016, including a book, podcast and video blog. Everlast Worldwide, the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment, partnered with Clark in 2018 to launch the first-ever Protect Yourself at All Times symposium, an educational tool for fighters and their families whose purpose is to educate and inform professional boxers on the nature of business in boxing. Clark will be developing the concept into a television series for Fight Network in addition to other original programming for the network.

See Also

“I look forward to working with Fight Network on enhancing the depth of its boxing coverage,” said Clark. “Working closely alongside my network of industry contacts and the FN Studios original production team, we will develop new programming to put the spotlight on the sweet science and topics that are often overshadowed in mainstream coverage. With its recent resurgence in mainstream popularity, this as an opportune time to bring Fight Network subscribers unprecedented coverage of their favorite boxing stars, both inside the ring and behind the scenes.”

“The rise in popularity of boxing in recent years cannot be understated,” said Ariel Shnerer, newly appointed GM of Fight Network. “With more ways to consume fights than ever before and new stars being born, the sport has experienced tremendous growth on a global scale. We look forward to collaborating with Adrian on new programming initiatives and sponsorship opportunities as we put a renewed focus on our coverage of the sport, not only through our weekly news shows and live fights, but by developing original productions that bring our viewers closer to the fights and fighters they love, as well educational programming about the business of boxing.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

TOP STORIES

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound …

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his dismay at Billy Joe Saunders, who he has labelled as “idiotic” for releasing a video in which he appears to condone domestic violence. The WBO super middleweight champion filmed himself hitting a heavy bag at…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised. The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Maurice Hooker:

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20). The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National …

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. …

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde 19-1 (18) has revealed his father has passed away from coronavirus. The 28-year-old Brit made the news public on his Instagram feed early on Sunday morning, adding his dad was fit and healthy. Yarde use…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US