TwitterFacebook

eLeonard-eWright Preview: The Greatest Showman Enters The Stage

2 April 2020
ewbss
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Tournament 2 seed Sugar Ray Leonard vs Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright is Wednesday’s fascinating fantasy match-up in the quarter-finals of the ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ broadcast at 7pm on World Boxing Super Series Facebook.

Sugar Ray Leonard was part of the famous ‘The Fabulous Four’ consisting of himself and ’Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler, Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran and Tommy ‘Hitman’ Hearns. Four of the best fighters in history in boxing’s greatest rivalry.

Who is best of the four middleweight legends can be debated until the day we move around freely again in society, or maybe longer. One can lead the case for either depending on temperament and preferences.

See Also

In the case for Leonard is the fact that he beat them all, he lost one against Duran in their trilogy and drew against Hearns in a two-parter, but he conquered them all.

Leonard competed from 1977 to 1997, winning world titles in five weight divisions. Sugar Ray was a ring artist who combined tremendous hand speed with superior foot movement, showmanship with elite-level athleticism. His style had a touch of Ali on his finest days.

Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright, Leonard’s opponent in tonight’s ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ quarter-final, was active in the ring from 1990 to 2012 and is a two-time light middleweight world champion. Wright was a great all-round boxer with lots of flair, defensively excellent and knew when to counter and take the fight to the man in front of him. Most celebrated for beating ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley twice after Mosley had stripped Oscar De La Hoya of his WBA Super, WBC, and The Ring World light middleweight titles.

Tonight the eSport character of ‘Winky’ has the chance of adding more sugar to the story of Ronald Wright.

The ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ roster:
Sugar Ray Robinson (1), Sugar Ray Leonard (2), Marvin Hagler (3), Carlos Monzon (4) , Jake LaMotta, Ronald Wright, Kelly Pavlik & Fernando Vargas.

Quarter-Finals:
Ray Robinson vs Fernando Vargas, March 30 – Robinson W – KO5
Marvin Hagler vs Kelly Pavlik, March 31 – Hagler W – KO8
Ray Leonard vs Ronald Wright, April 1
Carlos Monzon vs Jake LaMotta, April 2

The entire ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 7pm (GMT) every day from Monday March 30 until the final on Sunday April 5.

The eWBSS tournaments, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, are created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Watch the previous eWBSS Heavyweight Legends fights on YouTube here.

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

TOP STORIES

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound …

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his dismay at Billy Joe Saunders, who he has labelled as “idiotic” for releasing a video in which he appears to condone domestic violence. The WBO super middleweight champion filmed himself hitting a heavy bag at…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised. The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Maurice Hooker:

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20). The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National …

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. …

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde 19-1 (18) has revealed his father has passed away from coronavirus. The 28-year-old Brit made the news public on his Instagram feed early on Sunday morning, adding his dad was fit and healthy. Yarde use…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US