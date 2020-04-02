eLeonard-eWright Preview: The Greatest Showman Enters The Stage

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Tournament 2 seed Sugar Ray Leonard vs Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright is Wednesday’s fascinating fantasy match-up in the quarter-finals of the ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ broadcast at 7pm on World Boxing Super Series Facebook.

Sugar Ray Leonard was part of the famous ‘The Fabulous Four’ consisting of himself and ’Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler, Roberto ‘Hands of Stone’ Duran and Tommy ‘Hitman’ Hearns. Four of the best fighters in history in boxing’s greatest rivalry.

Who is best of the four middleweight legends can be debated until the day we move around freely again in society, or maybe longer. One can lead the case for either depending on temperament and preferences.

In the case for Leonard is the fact that he beat them all, he lost one against Duran in their trilogy and drew against Hearns in a two-parter, but he conquered them all.

Leonard competed from 1977 to 1997, winning world titles in five weight divisions. Sugar Ray was a ring artist who combined tremendous hand speed with superior foot movement, showmanship with elite-level athleticism. His style had a touch of Ali on his finest days.

Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright, Leonard’s opponent in tonight’s ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ quarter-final, was active in the ring from 1990 to 2012 and is a two-time light middleweight world champion. Wright was a great all-round boxer with lots of flair, defensively excellent and knew when to counter and take the fight to the man in front of him. Most celebrated for beating ‘Sugar’ Shane Mosley twice after Mosley had stripped Oscar De La Hoya of his WBA Super, WBC, and The Ring World light middleweight titles.

Tonight the eSport character of ‘Winky’ has the chance of adding more sugar to the story of Ronald Wright.

The ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ roster:

Sugar Ray Robinson (1), Sugar Ray Leonard (2), Marvin Hagler (3), Carlos Monzon (4) , Jake LaMotta, Ronald Wright, Kelly Pavlik & Fernando Vargas.

Quarter-Finals:

Ray Robinson vs Fernando Vargas, March 30 – Robinson W – KO5

Marvin Hagler vs Kelly Pavlik, March 31 – Hagler W – KO8

Ray Leonard vs Ronald Wright, April 1

Carlos Monzon vs Jake LaMotta, April 2

The entire ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 7pm (GMT) every day from Monday March 30 until the final on Sunday April 5.

The eWBSS tournaments, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, are created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

