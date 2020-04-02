TwitterFacebook

Jackson England reacts to WBC Asia title victory

2 April 2020
Jackson England
Press Release

All action Australian Jackson England is still buzzing in the wake of picking up his first WBC strap which came in the form of their Asia Boxing Council super featherweight title.

England produced arguably a career best performance on the Dragon Fire Boxing Thunderdome event in Metro City, Perth where he stopped Jason Tinampay in two rounds to claim the green belt in front of his hometown crowd in just his thirteenth contest as a professional.

England opened up about his first WBC title victory, “I am absolutely over the moon to become a champion with the WBC and I’d like to thank the WBC for giving me the opportunity to fight for the title and I really feel that I put on a performance that is worthy of contesting a WBC title.

“I was very happy with my performance and I believe it was one of the best of my career. I want to thank everybody at the Onyx fight team for getting me ready for all of my fights. I think I’m improving all the time and the my results would suggest that, so I am really grateful to the team for what they’ve done in the gym with me.

“I also have to say a massive thank you to my manager The Big Boss Man, Tony Tolj and Dragon Fire Boxing who continue to deliver me top class opportunities which is unprecedented for a fighter of my age and experience as a professional.”

England now adds the WBC Asia title to his Australian featherweight title and the 22-year-old discussed his plans now moving forward in the professional ranks.

England said, “I have got the taste for titles now so hopefully next time out I can fight for another title or defend my WBC title. Either way I’d like to remain at title level and continue to work my way up the world rankings as my goal is to go all the way in the boxing game.

“My first focus is making sure my family and loved ones remain healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak, but after this situation clears up I want to be straight back into title action and I believe I have the right team to get me ready for whatever is next and I know Tony Tolj will continue to get me great opportunities and I’m ready for anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

