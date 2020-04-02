TwitterFacebook

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

2 April 2020
Josh Taylor. Photo credit: Getty Images
Josh Taylor. Photo credit: Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Scottish world champion Josh Taylor 16-0 (12) fears his career might be sidelined for the rest of 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old added the WBA junior welterweight title to his IBF belt with a hard-fought points win over Regis Prograis in the final of the World Boxing Super Series last October and was looking forward to big fights in the US later this year.

Taylor was scheduled to face dangerous Thai puncher Apinun Khongsong 16-0 (13) in Glasgow on May 2 but that fight has been cancelled with no date for any rescheduled bout.

“Obviously, there is not really much you can do about it; everybody is in the same boat,” Taylor said to iFL TV.

“Obviously, I was a wee bit annoyed at my fight getting called off and I’m sure every fighter would be the same.

“At the training camp, I was just starting to get going with Ben [Davison, his new coach] really well and had gelled together.

“I flew into Las Vegas and we were in two minds for the first four days because we did not know what was going to happen – if the fight was going to happen or if we were going to be able to get home.”

Since hooking up with US promotional powerhouse Top Rank, Taylor was widely tipped to face WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez 25-0 (17) in a four-belt unification bout stateside later this year before a potential move up to 147-pounds.

“I always believed I would become world champion but being within touching distance of becoming undisputed world champion, becoming a two-weight world champion and unified world champion; I never thought that would be possible,” he said.

“I always thought ‘become world champion’ and that was it and you would defend the title. Being unified and now there is the possibility of becoming undisputed world champion, I think I would become the first Scottish fighter to do that since Ken Buchanan.”

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

