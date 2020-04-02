TwitterFacebook

Monzon & LaMotta Lock Horns in Tonight’s eWBSS Quarter-Final

2 April 2020
Monzon & LaMotta Lock Horns in Tonight's eWBSS Quarter-Final
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Carlos ‘Shotgun’ Monzon vs ‘Raging Bull’ Jake LaMotta is Thursday’s mouthwatering match-up in the last quarter-final of the ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ broadcast at 7pm (UK) on World Boxing Super Series Facebook.

The battle, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, will decide who meets tournament surprise, Ronald ‘Winky’ Wright in Saturday’s semi-final.

Monzon and LaMotta are not among us anymore, but their names and fame will never be forgotten by the fans of the sport.

Carlos Monzon held the undisputed world middleweight championship for 7 years and is widely recognized as one of the best middleweights – and across all divisions – ever to step inside the squared circle. The Argentinian retired in 1977 as a champion with one of the most impressive boxings records of 100 fights with 87 wins, 9 draws, 1 NC and 59 KO’s – his three only defeats came early in the career and they were all avenged!

Monzon was known for his speed, punching power, and never-ending work rate, and as able to adapt to whoever was put in front of him during a career of 14 years.

Tonight Monzon’s eSport character is going to adjust to Jake LaMotta’s ditto.

‘Raging Bull’ LaMotta is broadly acknowledged as of one of the toughest fighters of all time and for having fought the great Sugar Ray Robinson on six occasions – win only one victory for the bull from the Bronx. His chin was legendary, and his aggressive and relentless style embodied everything brutal about the sport.

In 1949, LaMotta defeated France’s Marcel Cerdan for the World Middleweight Championship. He kept his champion status until Sugar Ray Robinson ended his reign at the Saint Valentine’s Day Massacre of boxing in 1951. LaMotta took a horrible beating and the fight was stopped in the 13th round …

LaMotta’s life is the basis for one of the best boxing movies of all time, Martin Scorsese’s Raging Bull (1980).

The ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends Tournament’ roster:
Sugar Ray Robinson (1), Sugar Ray Leonard (2), Marvin Hagler (3), Carlos Monzon (4) , Jake LaMotta, Ronald Wright, Kelly Pavlik & Fernando Vargas.

Quarter-Finals:
Ray Robinson vs Fernando Vargas, March 30 – Robinson W – KO5
Marvin Hagler vs Kelly Pavlik, March 31 – Hagler W – KO8
Ray Leonard vs Ronald Wright, April 1
Carlos Monzon vs Jake LaMotta, April 2

The entire ‘eWBSS Middleweight Legends’ tournament will be streamed on the World Boxing Super Series Facebook page at 7pm (GMT) every day from Monday March 30 until the final on Sunday April 5.

The eWBSS tournaments, simulated on EA Sports ‘Fight Night Champion’, are created by the real World Boxing Super Series to provide some much-needed relief and entertainment for fight fans around the world during these testing times.

Watch the previous eWBSS Heavyweight Legends fights on YouTube here.

#StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectYourselfAtAllTimes

