New York State Boxing HOF & Ring 8 establish fund to assist boxers and boxing personnel in New York

2 April 2020
The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The New York State Boxing Hall of Fame (NYSBHOF) and Ring 8 jointly announced today a partnership to establish a COVID-19 fund to assist New York and New Jersey boxers and boxing personnel who are in financial need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Any boxing personnel (boxers, trainers, cut-men, etc.) who are independent contractors and live in New York or New Jersey may apply for monetary assistance by filling out a request form posted at www.NYBoxingHOF.org and www.Ring8tv,com, or request a form at fightpublicist@gmail.com to be directly emailed.

All applicants must be licensed (NYSAC, NJSAC or USA Boxing) and forms must be submitted to NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy by email (depcomish@aol.com) or call him (1.516.313.2304) with the required information.

“Gyms are closed, and boxing has been suspended indefinitely,” NYSBHOF president Bob Duffy said. “Most boxing trainers, cut-men and other boxing personnel are independent contractors, so they do not have any income right now during this pandemic. They have families to support, rent to pay, food to put on the table, and other critical expenses. We want to help them by establishing this fund. We’re not in the position to give each applicant a large stipend, but we are able to provide a small payment to temporarily help them a little bit. We’re committed to doing this for the month of April, at the very least, and then we’ll will revisit extending payments until boxing returns, as long as there is money available in this fund. It’s the right thing to do!”

“Ring 8 is furthering our goals to assist boxers and boxing people in New York during this crisis,” Ring 8 president Charlie Norkus, Jr. added. “It has been our mission since the very beginning. We are pleased to join the New York Boxing Hall of Fame in this endeavor.”

