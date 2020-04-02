TwitterFacebook

Oldham Super-Featherweight prospect inks deal with Eddie Hearn

2 April 2020
Matchroom Boxing
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Rising Super-Featherweight prospect Aqib Fiaz has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.

Trained by renowned coach Jamie Moore at the VIP Gym in Astley alongside two-weight World Champion Carl Frampton and former WBA Super-Middleweight ruler Rocky Fielding, Oldham’s Fiaz is rapidly improving with every fight and has already amassed an impressive following in his hometown.

He made the decision to turn professional in March 2019 following a successful stint in the amateur code in which he represented his country at Senior level twice. In 75 amateur bouts, Fiaz won nine Area Titles and a National Youth Title at 60kg in 2017.

See Also

Fiaz fulfilled a life-long dream when he fought at Manchester Arena last month on the undercard of Jono Carroll vs. Scott Quigg, earning a shutout points with over Dean Jones to move to 5-0, and the 20-year-old is hoping for more big nights in the North West following his link-up with Matchroom.

“I’ve worked my whole life for a deal like this,” said Fiaz. “I’d like to thank Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing. I can’t thank them enough for giving me this opportunity. I’m only 20-years-old and I’m already being trained by one of the best trainers in the country in Jamie Moore. Now on top of that I’ve been signed to the best boxing promoters in the world.

“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to get back out there and cracking on with the next chapter of my career. I feel like a caged animal with this isolation and I’m ready to go now. I’m still training in my garage at home, keeping fit and ready to make my big Matchroom debut later this year.

“I’m a come-forward pressure fighter and I’ve always studied the likes of Michael Gomez, Ricky Hatton and Jamie Moore. I can also box as well because I boxed for England, I’ve boxed at a high level as an amateur and there’s a lot of sides to my game that I haven’t shown in the ring yet.

“I started boxing around the age of eleven which was when I had my first fight. I was very overweight as a kid. At first it was all about losing weight, but I ended up falling in love with the sport. I lost my first amateur fight but I enjoyed the competition, being punched in the face and punching someone back.

“I was first invited to the VIP Gym as a sparring partner for Carl Frampton when he boxed Josh Warrington. From there I asked Jamie if he’d like to train me and he said yes. I’ve been there since the beginning of 2019 and I’m constantly improving. I’m learning loads from Carl, Jack and Rocky and soaking it all up.

“Dillian Whyte vs. Alexander Povetkin is the next show in Manchester, so I’d love to get on that one for my first fight with Eddie. It’s absolutely massive and one of the shows that I’d be at as a fan if I wasn’t boxing. You’ve got Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano and Callum Johnson in a European Title fight. If I’m on that then it will be the icing on the cake.”

“I’m delighted to add exciting Super-Featherweight prospect Aqib Fiaz to our growing stable of talent,” said Eddie Hearn. “I was very impressed with his performance on the Jono Carroll vs. Scott Quigg undercard last month and Jamie Moore has been raving about his talents for a while. It always helps being a big ticket seller in this game and Aqib has already got a huge following in Oldham. I’m looking forward to watching his career develop over the next few years.”

You can follow Aqib’s journey on Twitter: @AqibFiazBoxing and Instagram: aqib_fiaz

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Anthony Crolla shattered at loss of gym in fire

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather reflects on the passing of Roger Mayweather

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

Dillian Whyte claims Anthony Joshua never wanted a rematch

TOP STORIES

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound …

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Promoter Eddie Hearn has expressed his dismay at Billy Joe Saunders, who he has labelled as “idiotic” for releasing a video in which he appears to condone domestic violence. The WBO super middleweight champion filmed himself hitting a heavy bag at…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) says he is looking forward to delivering another beating to Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) once their trilogy fight can be finalised. The 30-year-old Brit lifted the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

Maurice Hooker:

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has spoken of his frustration at the cancellation of his fight against former WBA 140-pound champion Regis Prograis 24-1 (20). The pair were scheduled to clash at the MGM National …

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony…

Amir Khan predicts easy win for Tyson Fury against Anthony Joshua

Amir Khan believes Tyson Fury would have an easy night against Anthony Joshua. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight title with a dominant seventh-round stoppage of previously undefeated American power-puncher Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas last month. …

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Anthony Yarde's father dies from coronavirus

Light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde 19-1 (18) has revealed his father has passed away from coronavirus. The 28-year-old Brit made the news public on his Instagram feed early on Sunday morning, adding his dad was fit and healthy. Yarde use…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US