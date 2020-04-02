TwitterFacebook

To Fight Against Quarantine Inactivity, Salita Promotions Announces New YouTube Series ‘Train Like a Boxer’

2 April 2020
Salita promotions
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Salita Promotions, boxing’s leading promotions company, announced today the launch of their new YouTube series “Train Like a Boxer,” featuring Company Founder Dmitriy Salita and Olympic Gold Medalist and multi-weight world champion Claressa Shields, as well as other premier fighters under the Salita banner including Otto Wallin, Shohjahon Ergashev and Kolbeinn Kristinsson.

Starting with a new webisode this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, on the Salita Promotions and Claressa Shields YouTube channels, “Train Like a Boxer” will seek to motivate people to remain active during quarantine by providing fitness advice and boxing-related routines perfectly suited for individuals with minimal equipment and limited space to exercise.

Before becoming boxing’s newest promotional powerhouse with an impressive stable of world champions, top contenders and blazing new prospects, Dmitriy Salita spent years training in some of the most recognized gyms in the sport’s history as a New York State Golden Gloves champion and professional top contender.

“During this worldwide Corona crisis, this series will help boxing fans with their physical and mental state by engaging with our fighters in these fun and healthy activities,” said Salita. “A boxer’s workout is perfect for these tough times because it is done in the isolation of training camp. Our fighters want to give back and connect with fans worldwide during this ‘isolation training camp’ period and soon together we are all going to enjoy the great victory of overcoming Covid 19.”

Three-division and current WBC and WBO Super Welterweight world champion Shields, who saw her bid to become the first boxer in the four-belt era to be crowned an undisputed world champion in two weight divisions against also unbeaten IBF Super Welterweight Champion Marie-Eve Dicaire officially postponed last week, says she hopes these videos help everyone stay physically and mentally fit during these trying times.

“With all that the world is going through right now, I want to help people in any way I can to feel better while staying at home until this pandemic is over,” said Shields. “These videos — even 20 to 40 minutes a day — can help. Let’s stay strong together!”

Check the Salita Promotions and Claressa Shields YouTube channels often for new episodes!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE SERIES DEBUT FEATURING HISTORY-MAKING FEMALE WORLD CHAMPION CLARESSA SHIELDS

CONTACT:
Andre Courtemanche, Salita Promotions: (954) 302-2462

ABOUT SALITA PROMOTIONS
Salita Promotions was founded in 2010 by Dmitriy Salita, a professional boxer and world-title challenger who saw the need for a promotional entity to feature boxing’s best young prospects and established contenders in North America and around the world. Viewers watching fighters on worldwide television networks including Showtime, HBO, ESPN, Spike TV, Universal Sports Network, UFC Fight Pass, DAZN, ESPN+ and MSG have enjoyed Salita Promotions fight action in recent years. We pride ourselves on offering our fighters opportunities inside and outside the ring. Salita Promotions looks forward to continuing to grow and serve the needs of fight fans around the globe.

