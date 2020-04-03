TwitterFacebook

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has faced

3 April 2020
Anthony Joshua vs Joseph Parker
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Anthony Joshua 23-1 (20) will no longer defend his unified heavyweight championship against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) on June 20.

The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set to defend his belts against the 38-year-old Bulgarian at the 70,000-seat Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London but the fight has now been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn made the announcement on Friday.

“Last week we gave you the unfortunate news that our May shows would unfortunately be delayed due to the COVID-19 crisis,” Hearn said in a video he posted to social media.

“This week we want to update you that the proposed defence of Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight championship against Kubrat Pulev at Tottenham Hotspur on June 20 will also be delayed.

“We’re working on dates right now with Tottenham Hotspur for later in the summer.”

Britain’s Joshua, 30, is coming off a one-sided revenge win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December after losing the belts to the Mexican-American by seventh-round knockout in a boilover last June.

Pulev has strung together eight wins since his lone to then-heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko who stopped him in five frames in 2014.

Joshua, who climbed off the canvas to stop Klitschko in 11 rounds in 2017, said the Ukrainian legend was the hardest puncher he has ever faced.

“Who’s hit me the hardest? Yeah, Klitschko,” he told the Pound for Pound Podcast.

“I was gonna say Ruiz, but when he hit me that was like a concussion on the back of my head.

“When I went in with Klitschko, yeah, I just knew this could go two ways.

“I could either win or I’m gonna be laid out on my back. You know when you get carried out on a stretcher?”

