IBF President Daryl Peoples gives update on IBF Convention

3 April 2020
newIBF_logo4
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As we navigate through these challenging times brought on by the novel coronavirus globally, be assured that the health and well-being of all the members of the boxing community are our priorities. We have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19 and how it would impact our upcoming convention next month. At this time, we have decided to reschedule our 37th Annual Convention to May 4 – 8, 2021 at The Westin in Long Beach, California. We know that many made all the necessary arrangements to attend the convention and were looking forward to it, as we were. Unfortunately, with the rapid spread of the pandemic globally we felt the best decision was to reschedule. We hope that our members and friends in the boxing community can join us next year.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been negatively impacted by this pandemic. We are extremely grateful to all the doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and first responders who figuratively step into the ring each day to battle this virus. They are the CHAMPIONS right now.

We look forward to a sense of normalcy and a routine that includes boxing.

Stay hopeful and patient, but most importantly stay healthy.

Sincerely,

Daryl J. Peoples/President

