Joshua vs Pulev; Matchroom Boxing updates fight fans

Anthony Joshua 23-1 (20) will no longer defend his unified heavyweight championship against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) on June 20.
The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set to defend his belts against the 38-year-old Bulgarian at the …
Rising junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he doesn’t want to fight Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) in front of an empty stadium.
The pair were due to clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22 but the f…
Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua would be “extremely interested” in fight Tyson Fury next if a step aside deal can be reached with Deontay Wilder.
Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…
Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is considering calling time on his glittering career.
The former unified junior welterweight champion turned pro 15 years ago after winning Olympic silver in London.
Khan has been contemplating his future as he sits at home …
Scottish world champion Josh Taylor 16-0 (12) fears his career might be sidelined for the rest of 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The 29-year-old added the WBA junior welterweight title to his IBF belt with a hard-fought points win ov…
Former pound-for-pound number one Andre Ward has broken down a potential matchup between WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15) and his WBA counterpart Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11).
Ward, who retired undefeated in 2017 with a r…