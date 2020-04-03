Joshua vs Pulev; Matchroom Boxing updates fight fans

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Titles against Mandatory Challenger Kubrat Pulev scheduled to take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday June 20 has been postponed.

A new date for the event promoted by Matchroom Boxing and 258 Management in association with Top Rank and Epic Sports Entertainment is currently being worked on. We will announce any updates in due course and continue to explore the possibility of hosting this fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Read more articles about: Anthony Joshua

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.