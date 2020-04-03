Otto Wallin Featured in Salita Promotions’ Latest Episode of YouTube Series ‘Train Like a Boxer’

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

The latest episode of Salita Promotions YouTube series “Train Like a Boxer” has been released and features Swedish-born heavyweight contender Otto Wallin working out in his New York City apartment.

29-year-old Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) is best known for his epic stand against unified and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas last Saturday, September 14. Wallin was able to open two grisly cuts on Fury’s eye and came within a hair of stopping the champion before losing a close unanimous decision.

Still hampered by a foot injury he suffered in training for a battle with Australian Lucas Browne scheduled for March 28, Wallin goes through several boxing-friendly exercises for people in quarantine with limited space and mobility.

“When COVID-19 and all the restrictions hit New York, I didn’t have any equipment at home,” said Wallin, “but now I’ve managed to make a good home gym that works very well for me, so I can keep working out two times a day and be in great shape when this passes. I want to share how I’ve done it and hopefully inspire some people on the way. This is a very tough and challenging time for all of us, so we all must step up and help each other. Most important is to follow all the guidelines from the government and stay at home as much as possible.”

“The positive side effect of this pandemic is that it connects the fighters and boxing fans on an intimate level,” said Dmitriy Salita. “We are all in this together and this series is one of the bridges connecting the fighters and fans. My wish is that boxing fans and anyone who wants to stay in shape will use this series to stay sharp and ready for society’s big comeback in the not-so-distant future.”

