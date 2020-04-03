TwitterFacebook

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

3 April 2020
d8020ac14efc1e5d2e48678fc4faa769
Tim Tszyu. Photo credit: Getty Images
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Rising junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he doesn’t want to fight Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) in front of an empty stadium.

The pair were due to clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22 but the fight was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan floated the idea of a two-fight series, with the first fight to take place behind closed doors and beamed out live to a pay-per-view audience.

See Also

Tszyu was having none of it.

“For me, I prefer just one fight,” Tszyu said to the Brisbane Times. “We don’t need to fight twice, just one fight and that’s it.

“I would much prefer a stadium as much as everyone else. I have to train in a gym and have a proper preparation, at the level I’m at everything needs to be at 100 per cent. The fight is the easy part, it’s the training where you need to figure it all out. It’s hard if you can’t prepare to your full potential.

“In this period of time, once we can get through it, we can get back to normal life. It’s not just boxing that’s affected, it’s every sport in general. We just have to get through this crisis.

“That’s the thing – once all of this is finished, it will be one of the biggest events that has ever been. That’s the best part about it.”

While on lockdown, Tszyu has been doing his best to stay in shape.

“I’ve put a bit of the gym into my garage, I’ve been doing as much as I can to get fit,” he said.

“You can’t do your training with your coach or sparring, that’s the hardest part.

“I’m keeping myself fit, that’s the main thing. It’s not like I’m sitting on the couch every day.

“This coronavirus isn’t just about sport, the whole world is struggling. We just have to wait until the whole world is through this.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed…

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua "extremely interested" in facing Tyson Fury next

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

Andre Ward breaks down Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol fight

Andre Ward breaks down Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol fight

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders

Eddie Hearn calls Billy Joe Saunders "idiotic" for his latest…

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating up Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury says he will never get bored of beating…

Maurice Hooker:

Maurice Hooker: "I'm going to shut Regis Prograis up, he…

TOP STORIES

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed…

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

Rising junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he doesn’t want to fight Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) in front of an empty stadium. The pair were due to clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22 but the f…

Anthony Joshua "extremely interested" in facing Tyson Fury next

Anthony Joshua

Matchroom Boxing boss Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua would be “extremely interested” in fight Tyson Fury next if a step aside deal can be reached with Deontay Wilder. Fury claimed the WBC heavyweight championship with a dominant seventh-round kno…

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Amir Khan 34-5 (21) is considering calling time on his glittering career. The former unified junior welterweight champion turned pro 15 years ago after winning Olympic silver in London. Khan has been contemplating his future as he sits at home …

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

Josh Taylor ponders his future after Glasgow homecoming cancelled

Scottish world champion Josh Taylor 16-0 (12) fears his career might be sidelined for the rest of 2020 due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The 29-year-old added the WBA junior welterweight title to his IBF belt with a hard-fought points win ov…

Andre Ward breaks down Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol fight

Andre Ward breaks down Artur Beterbiev-Dmitry Bivol fight

Former pound-for-pound number one Andre Ward has broken down a potential matchup between WBC and IBF light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev 15-0 (15) and his WBA counterpart Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11). Ward, who retired undefeated in 2017 with a r…

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

Josh Warrington looking to emulate his heroes, planning US invasion

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington 30-0 (7) is looking to emulate the achievements of his heroes Ricky Hatton, Joe Calzaghe, Lennox Lewis and Prince Naseem Hamed. The 29-year-old ‘Leeds Warrior’ was scheduled to face China’s WBA 126-pound …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US