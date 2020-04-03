Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Rising junior middleweight contender Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) says he doesn’t want to fight Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) in front of an empty stadium.

The pair were due to clash at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia on April 22 but the fight was cancelled due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Horn’s promoter Dean Lonergan floated the idea of a two-fight series, with the first fight to take place behind closed doors and beamed out live to a pay-per-view audience.

See Also

Tszyu was having none of it.

“For me, I prefer just one fight,” Tszyu said to the Brisbane Times. “We don’t need to fight twice, just one fight and that’s it.

“I would much prefer a stadium as much as everyone else. I have to train in a gym and have a proper preparation, at the level I’m at everything needs to be at 100 per cent. The fight is the easy part, it’s the training where you need to figure it all out. It’s hard if you can’t prepare to your full potential.

“In this period of time, once we can get through it, we can get back to normal life. It’s not just boxing that’s affected, it’s every sport in general. We just have to get through this crisis.

“That’s the thing – once all of this is finished, it will be one of the biggest events that has ever been. That’s the best part about it.”

While on lockdown, Tszyu has been doing his best to stay in shape.

“I’ve put a bit of the gym into my garage, I’ve been doing as much as I can to get fit,” he said.

“You can’t do your training with your coach or sparring, that’s the hardest part.

“I’m keeping myself fit, that’s the main thing. It’s not like I’m sitting on the couch every day.

“This coronavirus isn’t just about sport, the whole world is struggling. We just have to wait until the whole world is through this.”

Read more articles about: Jeff Horn, Tim Tszyu

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.