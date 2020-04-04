TwitterFacebook

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

4 April 2020
Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. Photo credit: Al Bello/Getty Images
Anthony Cocks

Heavyweight great George Foreman believes Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury “easily” in their third fight later this year.

Wilder was on the wrong end of a seven-round beatdown in February when Fury dropped him twice before the previously undefeated American’s corner threw in the towel. The loss followed a controversial draw in December 2018 in a fight than many pundits and fans felt Fury deserved to win.

The duo are due to meet for a third time in October after the original date of July 18 was scrapped due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“Not only beat him, he can do it easily,” Foreman told TMZ Sports.

“As a matter of fact, he could’ve won that boxing match.

“A few things people take for granted — trainers get overwhelmed with all of this publicity, and they just don’t know how to take advantage of that day.

“That’s what happened. Give him another chance. He’ll show you.”

Foreman said he believed Fury would win the second fight on points.

“I expected Fury to win the fight, but not by knockout, and not to get a knockdown early like that at all,” Foreman said.

“Unexpected. But the fight, I really thought he’d win it on points, but he said he was going for a knockout.

“Sometimes you gotta believe us guys when we start to boast.”

Foreman added he gave a pep talk to Wilder recently and advised him on the mindset he required to win the green belt back.

“Right now, Fury is the best,” Foreman said.

“But I told Wilder, I had a conversation with him, I said, ‘Now once a rematch is made, the title is vacant again.’

“You gotta look at it like that. You can’t say, ‘I want my title back,’ so your title is there. Just grab it again.”

