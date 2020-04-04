Dillian Whyte’s world title shot against Tyson Fury should not be delayed

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Dillian Whyte’s mandatory title shot at the WBC heavyweight championship should not be delayed beyond February 2021, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Longtime WBC number one contender Whyte has been guaranteed a shot at the green belt currently held by British rival Tyson Fury no later than February 2021.

Fury claimed the title with a one-sided seventh-round stoppage win over Deontay Wilder in February. The previously undefeated American invoked his contractual right to an immediate rematch with the fight slated for July before being pushed back to October due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Hearn says the boxing shutdown shouldn’t prevent the ‘Body Snatcher’ from getting his world title shot.

“I think everything is a case by case situation,” Hearn told Sky Sports.

“You’ve got purse bids that have been called that have been delayed, and obviously those fights will be delayed.

“Dillian Whyte’s mandatory is February 2021. I see no reason why that should be delayed, to be honest with you, because Fury is still likely to fight this year. I don’t see an issue with things like that.

“Certainly, there will be disruption across the board.”

Whyte was training to face Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin at Manchester Arena on May 2 but that fight has also been rescheduled and will now take place on July 4 at the same venue.

The 31-year-old questioned why Wilder would want a third fight with Fury following his controversial draw in the first fight in 2018 and his drubbing the second time around.

“I think Tyson Fury is better than him in every department,” Whyte told Sky Sports.

“What’s he going to change now that he hasn’t changed in the past 12-15 years? Nothing, he’s going to change nothing.”

