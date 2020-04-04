Introducing Super Featherweight Jordan “Shortdog” White

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

When the world of boxing resumes, super featherweight prospect Jordan “Shortdog” White will be primed to ascend into elite status in the 130-pound division.

The 22 year-old native of Washington,DC has a record of 10-1 with eight knockouts.

White began boxing at the age of eight after his cousin, 2000 United States Olympian Clarence Vinson piqued the young White’s interest in the sport.

That led White to a prosperous amateur career that saw him register a record of 145-16, which included nine national championships and win with the Jr. National travel squad, and gaining experience in international competition alongside of teammates Devin Haney and Shakur Stevenson,where he competed in the Jr. World Open in Kiev, Ukraine.

White turned professional at the age of 18 and signed with power broker Al Haymon.

After winning his first four bouts, three by knockout, White lost a decision to fellow undefeated foe Adam Lopez.

In that fight, White fought valiantly through a broken hand, but still managed to complete the six-round fight.

“From that point on, I became incredibly focused, and the results have shown,” said White.

“That loss was a big lesson , and I learned a lot in that fight. Since then, every camp has been better then the previous one. It has made me to keep pushing harder, and it has shown me to kick things into an extra gear.”

White, who is coming off a coming off a 7th round stoppage over previously undefeated Ronaldo Solis on February 28th to capture the WBC Youth Intercontinental Super Featherweight title, will not let the layoff that is being caused by the Covid-19 shutdown of events across the country stifle his momentum.

“I can train in my house everyday and that is what I have been doing. The layoff will give me more time to sharpen up my tools and be better for my next fight. I am ready to step up. I am ready for those fights that will make me shine. I am looking for the fights that the money makes the sense.”

At just 22, White feels that his time and recognition are very close, and that he will attract all of the big shot-callers of the boxing business to have White on speed-dial.

“Hopefully by this time next year, I expect to be on a lot of the lists of the top prospects, and have my fights being shown on all the major platforms. I think because of that, I will have the opportunity to sign with a big promoter and guide me towards a world title.”

