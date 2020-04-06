Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Jeff Horn has admitted the global coronavirus pandemic may cut short his career but says the future of Australian boxing is bright.

The 32-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was scheduled to face rising star Tim Tszyu in Townsville on April 22 but that fight became another casualty to the ongoing health crisis. The bout is expected to be rescheduled later this year.

“I always said I would kind of be finishing up at around the age of 35,” Horn told AAP.

“So if this kind of keeps going on and on and I’m not able to fight, this is going to reduce the amount of fights I’m going to be having before I retire.”

Horn has been encouraged by the emergence of several other world-level Australian fighters, with the likes of the Moloney twins, Andrew and Jason, spearheading a new wave.

Super lightweight Liam Paro, cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, super bantamweight Brock Jarvis and super featherweight Liam Wilson are among those making a mark.

“They are all super-talented guys definitely looking like they’ve got the talent to become world champions one day,” Horn said.

“They have just got to take a little bit of caution with what fights they take.

“But I truly believe the guys that we’ve got coming through now in the next wave are very promising for Australian boxing and I think we have some guys that can definitely match it with the best in the world.”

Horn has a legion of fans but also became something of a whipping boy for public sentiment following his close points win over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquaio three years ago.

“I actually don’t mind people being like that towards me. Obviously I’ve got people that support me as well, a lot that do,” Horn said.

“But those few people here and there, the handful of people that do say bad things about me and that I’m useless, they kind of motivate me as well to go ‘OK I’ll prove you wrong and I will win this one as well’.”

