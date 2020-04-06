TwitterFacebook

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

6 April 2020
Jeff-Horn-Glenn-Rushton
Jeff Horn and Glenn Rushton. Photo credit: AAP
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Jeff Horn has admitted the global coronavirus pandemic may cut short his career but says the future of Australian boxing is bright.

The 32-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was scheduled to face rising star Tim Tszyu in Townsville on April 22 but that fight became another casualty to the ongoing health crisis. The bout is expected to be rescheduled later this year.

“I always said I would kind of be finishing up at around the age of 35,” Horn told AAP.

See Also

“So if this kind of keeps going on and on and I’m not able to fight, this is going to reduce the amount of fights I’m going to be having before I retire.”

Horn has been encouraged by the emergence of several other world-level Australian fighters, with the likes of the Moloney twins, Andrew and Jason, spearheading a new wave.

Super lightweight Liam Paro, cruiserweight Jai Opetaia, super bantamweight Brock Jarvis and super featherweight Liam Wilson are among those making a mark.

“They are all super-talented guys definitely looking like they’ve got the talent to become world champions one day,” Horn said.

“They have just got to take a little bit of caution with what fights they take.

“But I truly believe the guys that we’ve got coming through now in the next wave are very promising for Australian boxing and I think we have some guys that can definitely match it with the best in the world.”

Horn has a legion of fans but also became something of a whipping boy for public sentiment following his close points win over future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquaio three years ago.

“I actually don’t mind people being like that towards me. Obviously I’ve got people that support me as well, a lot that do,” Horn said.

“But those few people here and there, the handful of people that do say bad things about me and that I’m useless, they kind of motivate me as well to go ‘OK I’ll prove you wrong and I will win this one as well’.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Anthony Joshua labelled

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George…

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not be delayed

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not…

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has faced

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has…

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed doors

Tim Tszyu rejects proposal to fight Jeff Horn behind closed…

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua "extremely interested" in facing Tyson Fury next

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

Amir Khan considering retirement while in coronavirus lockdown

TOP STORIES

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn reveals coronavirus may cut short his career

Jeff Horn has admitted the global coronavirus pandemic may cut short his career but says the future of Australian boxing is bright. The 32-year-old former WBO welterweight champion was scheduled to face rising star Tim Tszyu in Townsville on April…

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

Shakur Stevenson insists he’s no Floyd Mayweather

WBO featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson 13-0 (7) has denied he is the next Floyd Mayweather, insisting he is his own fighter. His comments come after promoter Bob Arum labelled him the heir apparent to the retired former pound-for-pound king. …

Anthony Joshua labelled "crazy", Kubrat Pulev to donate half his…

Anthony Joshua labelled

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua says he was called “crazy” for seeking an immediate rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr following his disastrous American debut. Joshua suffered a shock defeat to the Mexican-American at New York’s Madison Square …

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George…

Deontay Wilder can easily beat Tyson Fury, according to George Foreman

Heavyweight great George Foreman believes Deontay Wilder can beat Tyson Fury “easily” in their third fight later this year. Wilder was on the wrong end of a seven-round beatdown in February when Fury dropped him twice before the previously undefea…

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not…

Dillian Whyte's world title shot against Tyson Fury should not be delayed

Dillian Whyte’s mandatory title shot at the WBC heavyweight championship should not be delayed beyond February 2021, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. Longtime WBC number one contender Whyte has been guaranteed a shot at the green belt curren…

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has…

Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev postponed, AJ nominates hardest puncher he has faced

Anthony Joshua 23-1 (20) will no longer defend his unified heavyweight championship against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev 28-1 (14) on June 20. The WBA, IBF and WBO champion was set to defend his belts against the 38-year-old Bulgarian at the …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US