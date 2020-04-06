Xcite Fight Night 7 Postponement

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

As the world deals with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, our thoughts and concerns are with everyone affected. Due to these unfortunate circumstances, the Joe Hand Boxing Presents Xcite Fight Night 7 event at Parx Casino on Friday, May 15th has been rescheduled to Friday, October 9th.

“The health and safety of the fans, fighters and staff working the events are of highest importance to us.” said Joe Hand Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

TICKET INFORMATION

All tickets to the fight will be honored on the rescheduled date. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to seeing you in October. If you have any questions, please contact Hold My Ticket at 1-877-466-3404 or Joe Hand Promotions at 215-364-9000. We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable date change.

