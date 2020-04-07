TwitterFacebook

Dmitry Bivol calls out Canelo Alvarez at super middleweight

7 April 2020
bivol-castillo-fight (6)
Dmitry Bivol vs Lenin Castillo. Photo credit: Ed Mulholland
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol 17-0 (11) says he is prepared to move down a weight class for the opportunity to face Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36).

The undefeated 29-year-old Russian won the WBA strap in 2017 and has made five successful title defences.

“I’ve said now for over a year that I’m ready, willing, and able to move down to super middleweight and fight Canelo,” said Bivol. “I have been training throughout the COVID-19 crisis and have watched on social media that Canelo has as well.

“I know that my team and Golden Boy Promotions have discussed this option and we are willing to make the fight on very reasonable financial terms.

“My team understands that unlike many other opponents, my goal is not the payday but to face the best in boxing today. I know I can beat him and the real rewards will come after this fight.”

Alvarez, 29, was widely expected to face WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) on May 2 before the global coronavirus pandemic derailed those plans.

“We are willing to work out a much more reasonable deal than what was paid to Canelo’s recent opponents to make this fight,” said Bivol’s manager Vadim Bivol. “For Dmitry, it’s more about the opportunity to dethrone one of the very best fighters in the world.

“I have heard that DAZN and all other parties involved are supportive of this fight, but whenever the name is brought up to Canelo, he says he would never do it. However, I don’t know how much truth there is to this.

“It would be great to know if he is ready to fight other top champions in his division that are on the same network and are ready to make a simple and appropriate deal as there are not that many of them. I strongly believe that Dmitry Bivol at super middleweight is the toughest test for Canelo.”

Alvarez fought twice last year, outpointing Daniel Jacobs at middleweight in May before stopping Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds at light heavyweight in November.

“Dmitry wants to fight the best and Canelo is at the top of that list right now,” added Andrei Ryabinsky, head of World of Boxing,

“This fight will have to happen sooner or later; the fans want to see a fight where Canelo will be tested.”

